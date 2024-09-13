Banditry: Sustain Recent Onslaught Against Terrorists, Northern Christians Tell Tinubu

The Northern Christian Forum for Peace (NCFP) has commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent successes recorded by the military in the fight against banditry in the NorthWest, particularly in Zamfara State.

In a press statement signed by its President, Bishop Sunday Audu Thomas, the NCFP praised the President for fulfilling his promise to combat banditry and terrorism in the region, and urged him to sustain the recent onslaught against the bandits.

The statement noted that the killing of one of the most dreaded bandits, Kachallah Buzu, by troops in Zamfara was a testament to the President’s commitment to combating banditry and terrorism in the region.

The NCFP also commended the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the security chiefs for taking the fight to the terrorists and bandits, and for their tireless efforts in protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The group also praised the troops for their bravery and sacrifice, and urged them to remain committed to the fight against banditry and terrorism.

The statement emphasised that the fight against banditry and terrorism requires a sustained effort, and urged the President and the security agencies to remain vigilant and focused.

The statement concluded by reiterating the NCFP’s commitment to supporting the government and the security agencies in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

