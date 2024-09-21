Banditry: Yari Exonerates Matawalle, Advices Dauda Lawal to Concentrate on Building Zamfara state

A former governor of Zamfara State and now Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, H.E Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari has cautioned Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal to stop blame game and unguarded utrances against his predecessor Bello Matawalle.

Senator Yari said the Gov should do what he could in tackling insecurity, bedeveling the state, as all governors before him had faced different degree of security challenges and did their best in tackling the challenges.

Yari, who ruled the state for eight years, said he was the first governor of the state to face an insurmountable challenging security issue but tried his best to ensure tackling the situation.

He said Matawalle had done his best in tackling the insecurity challenges plaguing the state, including reconciliation with the bandits’ leadership just like any other Gov in the north-west region, and Dauda should have taken similar parth in dealing with the bandits rather than engaging in blame game which he said was unnecessary, as it would notbring solution to the problem.

He advised the Governor to call for a stakeholders meeting to seek advice and support to deal with the problems facing the state, as the blame game would not help matters at all.

Yari said the minister of state defence Bello Matawalle had since his appointment as the minister of state defense, been trying his best in the area of his schedule of responsibility and should be seen as true representative of the state in the Federal scheme, rather than trying to full him down.

He cautioned Zamfara Political class to come together to help in building the state rather than engaging in rampant political bickering that will draw the state backwards.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.