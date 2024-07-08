Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bandits Abduct 25 In Runka Community In Katstina State.

Published

A group of armed bandits, some of whom were dressed in hijabs, have attacked the Runka community in Safana local government area of Katsina State on Saturday night, abducting at least 25 villagers, mostly women and children.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers moved from house to house, breaking in and taking the occupants to the nearby forest. One person was injured while trying to escape and was thereafter hospitalised.

The attack is believed to have been facilitated by informants within the community. The chairman of Safana local government area, Sani Abdullahi, confirmed the incident and stated that a rescue operation was underway.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command was yet to issue any official statement on the incident. However, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Safana LGA has deployed a team to the area to assist in the rescue efforts.

The incident highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the North-West region, particularly in areas near the notorious Rugu Forest, which has been a hideout for criminal elements.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Bello Vs. EFCC: Request For Transfer Of Case To Kogi Should Be Presented In Open Court — CJ

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court has directed that the request by the immediate-past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for the...

33 mins ago

News

Fresh Court Order Bars Rivers CJ, House Clerk From Taking Resolutions From 27 Lawmakers

A High Court of Justice of Rivers State presided over by Justice Jumbo Stephen has barred the chief Judge of the state, Justice Someone...

2 hours ago

News

EFCC Appeals Ruling Acquitting Fayose’s Ally, Others In ₦1.2bn Money Laundering Case

On the 21st of June, 2024, Justice Dimgba upheld the no-case submission of Agbele and ruled that he had no case to answer. The...

10 hours ago

News

Dangote Reassures On Commencement of Petrol Production July

Currently operating at 350,000 barrels per day capacity, Edwin said the refinery is slated to scale up to at least 500,000 barrels per day...

11 hours ago

Copyright ©