Bandits Abduct 25 In Runka Community In Katstina State.

A group of armed bandits, some of whom were dressed in hijabs, have attacked the Runka community in Safana local government area of Katsina State on Saturday night, abducting at least 25 villagers, mostly women and children.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers moved from house to house, breaking in and taking the occupants to the nearby forest. One person was injured while trying to escape and was thereafter hospitalised.

The attack is believed to have been facilitated by informants within the community. The chairman of Safana local government area, Sani Abdullahi, confirmed the incident and stated that a rescue operation was underway.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command was yet to issue any official statement on the incident. However, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Safana LGA has deployed a team to the area to assist in the rescue efforts.

The incident highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the North-West region, particularly in areas near the notorious Rugu Forest, which has been a hideout for criminal elements.