Bandits Kill Three, Kidnap 30 In Fresh Kaduna Church Attacks

At least three persons have been reported killed and many others kidnapped by bandits who attacked two churches at Bakinpah-Maro Community in the Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the bandits in large numbers invaded the ECWA and Catholic Churches in the area during church services.

A former chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, said the bandits took away 30 persons including a pastor, Bernard Gajera, from both churches.

A spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said three persons were killed by the bandits.

The police spokesman said that the exact number of those abducted was yet to be ascertained.

He, however, said that the police in collaboration with sister agencies have launched a manhunt for the fleeing bandits to arrest them and rescue the abducted individuals safe and alive.

