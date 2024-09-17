Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bandits Kill Three, Kidnap 30 In Fresh Kaduna Church Attacks

Published

At least three persons have been reported killed and many others kidnapped by bandits who attacked two churches at Bakinpah-Maro Community in the Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the bandits in large numbers invaded the ECWA and Catholic Churches in the area during church services.

A former chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, said the bandits took away 30 persons including a pastor, Bernard Gajera, from both churches.

A spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said three persons were killed by the bandits.

The police spokesman said that the exact number of those abducted was yet to be ascertained.

He, however, said that the police in collaboration with sister agencies have launched a manhunt for the fleeing bandits to arrest them and rescue the abducted individuals safe and alive.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Detained for Over 140 Days, Blogger Sues El-Rufai, Others for N500 Million

Stephen Kefas, a blogger currently in Kaduna prison, has filed a N500 million suit against Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, the Inspector General...

October 11, 2019

Copyright ©