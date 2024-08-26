Bar Kezia Wedding: Gov. Kefas Appreciates VP Shetima, GoodLuck Jonathan, Governor’s, Traditional Ruler’s , Friend’s and well wisher’s

The Executive Governor of Taraba state has appreciated Vice president Kashim Shetimma for finding time to attend his daughter’s wedding during the weekend.

The governor in a press statement also appreciated the Nigerian First lady Remi Tinubu for her show of love, the governor also appreciated his governor colleagues and their wives from various state of the nation.

Kefas also specially appreciated former President Good luck Ebele Jonathan for gracing the occasion amongst other Royal fathers and well wishers.

Part of the statement reads;

“On behalf of my family, I wish to heartily express my profound gratitude for the massive show of love from all and sundry during our daughter’s Bar Kezia wedding last Saturday. There are just too many people and organizations to thank. But, let me start with my extended family, the great people and government officials of Taraba state for playing good hosts to the deluge of visitors to our state capital, Jalingo.”

“I wish, first and foremost, to thank the Special Guest of Honour, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shettima. Thanks sir for finding time out of your busy schedule to bless us with your excellent presence. Your kind words to the couple will remain indelible.”

“Thank you our amiable Firstlady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs Remi Tinubu ably represented at the wedding. We are highly honored and thrilled.”

“My profound gratitude also goes to the former president and Commander in Chief, His Excellency Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR), who graciously accepted to serve as the Father of the Day at the wedding occasion. Sir, your distinguished presence not only brought grace and charm to the venue, but indeed energised the atmosphere of happiness felt by all in attendance.

I wish to specially thank the following governors for their love and kind presence

1. His Excellency, Alhaji Bala Mohammed

Governor of Bauchi state

2. His Excellency, Bar Caleb Muftwang

Governor of Plateau State.

3. His Excellency, Alhaji Dauda Lawal

Governor of Zamfara state

4. His Excellency, Mr. Peter Mba

Governor of Enugu state

5. His Excellency, Chief Ademola Adeleke

Governor of Osun state

6. His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki

Governor of Edo state

7. His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

Governor of Kogi state

8. His Excellency, Chief Sherrif

Governor of Delta state

9. His Excellency, Alhaji Babagana Umaru Zulum

Governor of Borno state

10. His Excellency, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara

Governor of Rivers state

11. His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri

Governor of Adamawa state.

12. His Excellency, Alhaji Nasir Idris

Governor of Kebbi state

13. Deputy Governors of Yobe and Benue state representing their governors.

14. His Excellency, Rev Jolly Nyame

Former governor, Taraba state

15. His Excellency, Rt Hon Gabriel Suswam

Former governor, Benue state. “

“My gratitude also goes to their excellencies, wives of the governors who attended our event to lavish us with their solidarity and motherly prayers.”

“Thank you, Mr Musa Danjuma, for your continuous support and fatherly presence at all times.”

“The event was also enliven by the royal presence of traditional rulers across the country. Permit me to specially pay tribute to the Chairman, Taraba state Council of Chiefs, The Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ishaku Adda Alli for leading a high powered delegation of traditional rulers to the event. “

I wish to thank the military, police, civil defence and other security formation for their support and reassuring presence. In particular, I salute the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the Director of Operations, General Sinjen for their August presence at the wedding. General Sinjen also represented the Army Chief. The Airforce Chief was ably represented as well as that of the Naval Chief. Thanks Chief of Defence Intelligence for coming.

Manifold thanks to the MD, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, for coming.

Let me specially thank my friends from the Niger Delta for coming. Especially delegation from Gbaramatu Kingdom.

I thank present and former members of the National Assembly from Taraba state and indeed all over the country who took time to attend our event.

I thank my fellow contestants in the last election for accepting our invitations. Thanks my elder brother, Distinguished Senator Emmanuel Bwacha for coming. Also Hon Danladi Baido who contested with me, thanks for coming. Your presence has strengthen the bonds of friendship.

Relatedly, I also thank members of the Taraba State of Assembly who all kindly attended the occasion.

I salute members of the diplomatic community, especially the Kenyan High Commission, delegation from Israel and my esteemed friends from South Africa, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, United States and other countries.

We are highly encouraged with the presence of community leaders of faith, Taraba top politcians, the professional class, opinion moulders and members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, the media, for finding time to attend.”

To all, I say a heartfelt thank you for coming.

God bless you.

Signed

Dr Agbu Kefas

Governor of Taraba State.