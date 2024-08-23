Barau Welcomes Kano PDP Chieftain To APC

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has received a top shot and pillar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ali, popularly known as Alin Kano to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alin Kano, a popular national member of the PDP from Dawakin Kudu local government area of Kano South Senatorial District, was received by Senator Barau at his office in the National Assembly, Abuja, on Thursday.

The grassroots politician held the title of Garkuwan Tsakuwa and was president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Welcoming him into the largest party in Africa (APC), Senator Barau described Alin Kano as a hardworking and truthful politician who is always at the forefront of activities relating to youths and students at the national and local levels.

He added that Alin Kano’s joining the party is a victory worthy of celebration and will strengthen the party in Dawakin Kudu, Kano South, Kano State, and the nation at large.

“Today, we are delighted and excited to welcome this hardworking and well-known young politician to our party, Alin Kano. He has been an ardent member of the PDP until today when he joined us.

With this kind of development, we are becoming stronger every day. We have known him for a long time and know his potential and expertise. As you can see, he already swung into action, as he was accompanied by the leadership of the APC in his own LGA,” he said.

Declaring his decamping to the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Alin Kano said Senator Barau had been his role model and admirer for over 30 years.

“I am here at the office of the Deputy President of the Senate to announce my decamping from PDP to the APC. My decision is because of the tremendous projects, interventions, and support the Deputy President of the Senate is doing in Kano and the entire North,” he said.

Present during the event are; the Minority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari, Special Adviser to the President on Community Engagement, Northwest, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, among others.

