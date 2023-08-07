Barrister Okeme Adejoh of Labour Party Unveils His 9 Point Agenda for a New Kogi State

A New Day and a New Dawn beckons as the Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming November 2023 Kogi State Gubernatorial election unveils his 9 Point Agenda signalling a New republic of responsible and responsive leadership for the good people of Kogi State.

Understanding the call for a Kogi State that works for the good of all, and congruent with the need for a watchman that belongs to all Kogites, Barrister Okeme Adejoh after extensive consultation with the good people of the confluence State of Kogi has unveiled HIS PACT WITH THE KOGI PEOPLE which is a 9 Point Thematic Script.

The 9 Point Agenda and Manifesto of Barrister Okeme Adejoh which promises the transformation of Kogi State from a Civil Service State to a boisterous hub of Business and Industry is the product of deep study and extensive research.

For the records, here are the unassailable thematic vision of the young Enterprising Barrister Okeme Adejoh for a New Kogi State.

1. SECURITY AND PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE, knowing that Kogi State has 10 Borders comprising 9 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the vision of Team Adejoh is to secure Kogi State, and to forge a dynamic bond of brotherhood amongst the people of the multi ethnic, multi religious and multi lingual State of Kogi.

2. PROMPT PAYMENT OF SALARIES, PENSIONS AND GRATUITIES, Okeme understands that the past administrations have not been forthcoming with workers salaries and emoluments, and promises to be the watchman that will superintend over Kogi State with a heart of love, empathy and commitment to the well-being of workers and pensioners in the State. He intends to build a Government that is Enterprising enough to explore the manifold resources of Kogi State to meet the demands of her people.

3. HEALTHCARE DELIVERY, Okeme intends to revolutionize Primary Healthcare delivery, and make affordable healthcare the responsibility of his government.

4. EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, the confluence State of Kogi shall have a watchman who intends to invest massively in the Education Sector and whose commitment to formal and informal education is topnotch. Okeme believes that education is the bedrock of growth and development and intends to give primacy to that sector.

5. AGRICULTURAL REVOLUTION, Kogi is one of the States with the largest arable land in Nigeria, however it’s farming population is unfortunately very peasant, conversant with this reality Barrister Okeme Adejoh intends to revolutionize the Agricultural Sector such that Kogi State will not only be self-sufficient but will create employment, and make huge profit from Agriculture.

6. INDUSTRIALIZATION AND INVESTMENT, Kogi State is one of the most endowed States in Nigeria, in West Africa and across the Sahel. The countless mineral resources that the Almighty has blessed the Confluence State with shall ignite under Adejoh’s Watch from the LUGARD HOUSE in Lokoja the industrialization of the State, and shall attract both local and foreign direct investment for the benefit of the State and the good people of Kogi. He also intends in collaboration with the Federal Government to make Ajaokuta one of the centre points of the industrialization of the State

7. INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT, without good infrastructure most dreams end in the cella of human conjectures. Barrister Adejoh intends to turn Kogi State into a huge construction site that will and must work for the progress and prosperity of the People. Roads, Educational and Healthcare facilities, as well as Touristic Sites shall be developed, and within the purview of extant laws he intends to partner with the Federal Government in developing the energy and the Power sector for the good of the State.

8. YOUTH, WOMEN AND SPORTS DEVELOPMENT, Kogi State shall witness under the watch of the young Enterprising Barrister Okeme Adejoh a New Deal in the area of Youth, Women and Sports Development, he will not only improve on youth engagement in Sports and in government, he will raise the noble benchmark that Kogi holds in the engagement of women, he intends to lead Kogi State into profiting from the Business of Sports. Interestingly through a boisterous skill acquisition programmatic Okeme Adejoh believes that the Young people under his watch shall thrive and reach their fullest potentials.

9. LOCAL GOVERNMENT AUTONOMY, understanding as a Lawyer that the Local Government is indeed the 3rd Tier of government in Nigeria, Barrister Okeme Adejoh intends to give primacy to local government autonomy as a way to trigger the massive development of the State which is his unalterable passion and commitment.

To the good people of Kogi State, we present a Candidate with unblemished record. We present a citizen whose credibility, capacity, competency, and commitment to the good of Kogi State and the well-being of Kogites is profound and prolific. We present for Governor of Kogi State, Barrister Okeme Adejoh the ebullient Obidient Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party. WE MOVE!

God Bless the good people of Kogi State.

Mohammed Sani Usman

OBIDIENTS UNITED FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE.

