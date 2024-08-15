Bashir Hadeja confesses to plots to destabilise Nigeria

An alleged mastermind of the #EndBadGoernanceInNigeria, Bashir Hadejia has been naming other masterminds of the violent protests as he confessed to their part of a plot to destabilize Nigeria following his arrest by the police for treason, subversive activities against the Nigerian government, Trans-border gun-running, heist and other transnational crimes.

The suspect was caught with documents that incriminated him of impersonation, including tracking documents of high-profile personalities and an international passport of the Republic of Vanuatu valid till 14th of September, 2030.

A source familiar with Hedejia’s confession revealed he named the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Governor Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara State and the publisher of PointBlank News, Jackson Ude as co-mastermind of a comprehensive plot to destabilise Nigeria.

He also named a former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau as the chief sponsor of the protest. Gusau is one of the key elements in the intelligence network coordinating the duo of Lawal and Badaru who have been involved in the destabilisation plot.

The police arrested Hadeja on the strength of intelligence reports that linked him to smuggling large caches of weapons and large bars of gold traced to the Central Bank of Libya.

In addition to indicting Gusau, Badaru, Lawal and Ude, Hadejia’s confession to f being involved in aiding terrorism and other forms of criminality in northern Nigeria also implicated his alleged sponsors mostly from the northern states with other politicians from the Southern parts of the country.

In the course of interrogations, Hadejia also confessed to security operatives how his group sponsored a large number of youths who participated in the just concluded #EndBadGovernance Protests in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and Abuja and distributed the Russian flags seen during the protests.

Previous reports had named Bashir Hadejia, Badaru, Lawal and Ude as persons of interest and the brains behind the instability threatening Nigeria.

Ude, who is a fugitive in the United States has sought to deflect attention from the group by accusing some past and present public office of being responsible for making the Russian flags held by some protesters at the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests in some northern cities.

His claim was later exposed as a false flag operation meant to divert attention from the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and Governor Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara State, co-masterminds of the unsettling developments in northern parts of the country.

A source has said “The trio of Badaru, Lawal and Hadejia, are the real terrorists who want to pull Asiwaju’s government down. It has taken on an air of treason the way they involved a junta leader from another country and also sponsored protesters to fly Russian flags in Nigeria. It is something that the military and law enforcement agencies should not ignore.”

confesses to plots to destabilise Nigeria*

_*…names Abubakar Badaru, Zamfara Governor Lawal and US based fugitive, Jackson Ude as members network*_

An alleged mastermind of the #EndBadGoernanceInNigeria, Bashir Hadejia has been naming other masterminds of the violent protests as he confessed to their part of a plot to destabilize Nigeria following his arrest by the police for treason, subversive activities against the Nigerian government, Trans-border gun-running, heist and other transnational crimes.

The suspect was caught with documents that incriminated him of impersonation, including tracking documents of high-profile personalities and an international passport of the Republic of Vanuatu valid till 14th of September, 2030.

A source familiar with Hedejia’s confession revealed he named the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Governor Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara State and the publisher of PointBlank News, Jackson Ude as co-mastermind of a comprehensive plot to destabilise Nigeria.

He also named a former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau as the chief sponsor of the protest. Gusau is one of the key elements in the intelligence network coordinating the duo of Lawal and Badaru who have been involved in the destabilisation plot.

The police arrested Hadeja on the strength of intelligence reports that linked him to smuggling large caches of weapons and large bars of gold traced to the Central Bank of Libya.

In addition to indicting Gusau, Badaru, Lawal and Ude, Hadejia’s confession to f being involved in aiding terrorism and other forms of criminality in northern Nigeria also implicated his alleged sponsors mostly from the northern states with other politicians from the Southern parts of the country.

In the course of interrogations, Hadejia also confessed to security operatives how his group sponsored a large number of youths who participated in the just concluded #EndBadGovernance Protests in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and Abuja and distributed the Russian flags seen during the protests.

Previous reports had named Bashir Hadejia, Badaru, Lawal and Ude as persons of interest and the brains behind the instability threatening Nigeria.

Ude, who is a fugitive in the United States has sought to deflect attention from the group by accusing some past and present public office of being responsible for making the Russian flags held by some protesters at the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests in some northern cities.

His claim was later exposed as a false flag operation meant to divert attention from the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and Governor Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara State, co-masterminds of the unsettling developments in northern parts of the country.

A source has said “The trio of Badaru, Lawal and Hadejia, are the real terrorists who want to pull Asiwaju’s government down. It has taken on an air of treason the way they involved a junta leader from another country and also sponsored protesters to fly Russian flags in Nigeria. It is something that the military and law enforcement agencies should not ignore.”