Bauchi Governor Attempting to Tarnish the Image of Sen. Shehu Buba Umar – Arewa Group 

The Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa) Bauchi chapter has Condemned in strong terms a social media publication deliberately designed to fabricate a false accusation against the respected personality of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Shehu Buba Umar representing, Bauchi South Senatorial District.

The group in a press statement signed by Comrade Mohammed Hussaini Acting Chairman, Bauchi State Chapter said, it is on record that, for sometimes now, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Bala Abdulkadeer, has launched a public political war against Sen. Buba Shehu, the only politician in Bauchi State, so far who has turned to a political nightmares to the Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Part of the statement reads;

“Some of the political attacks by the Governor against the Senator, was at a political gathering during the just concluded Local Government electioneering campaign somewhere in Bauchi, where the Governor was publicly declaring his intention to destroy Sen. Shehu Buba’s political career, as well as to bring the integrity of Sen. Shehu Buba to disrepute and shame”

“It could be recalled that, some weeks ago Sen.Shehu Buba, challenged Governor Bala Abdulkadir of Bauchi, to give an account of the palliatives, Bauchi State Governor received from Federal Government on behalf of the people of Bauchi State. Similarly, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, compelled Bauchi Emirate Council, to withdraw the appointment of a traditional title of Mujaddadin Bauchi, which was duly and diligently conferred on Sen. Shehu Buba. However, Sen. Shehu Buba did not bother to confront the Governor, on account of the Senator’s political maturity, sound moral background and decorum based on Islamic teachings, values and practices”

“As people of Bauchi, we are fully aware on the pinnacle of Sen.Shehu Buba’s contribution to humanity, hence his gradual, systematic and an informal political elevation from a Senator, representing a single constituency to a super Senator touching the lives of millions of people through strategic and peoples focused interventions support initiatives across the three senatorial districts of Bauchi State. We have witnessed Sen. Shehu Buba’s contribution across all spheres of human life in our dear State such as: education, health care, human empowerment and humanitarian services in general.”

“The people of Bauchi State, are also aware of the recent event in Toro Local Government area, where Governor Bala Mohammed once again threatened the Traditional council in the state against the person of Sen. Shehu Buba Umar unjustifiably, and further pledged to take Sen. Shehu Buba Umar down. These and many other political witch-haunts, indicate nothing except the grief over the increasing fortunes and acceptability of Senator Shehu Buba, at both his constituency and across Bauchi State as a whole”.

“The calculated actions of the Governor, has clearly revealed the fear and worry he has particularly over his imminent and diminishing political popularity and relevance in both his party and amongst his political alliances across the country. The Governor, is adamantly on a deadly operation to destroy the political fortunes of Senator Shehu Buba, a delusionary mission which would never succeed as far as the people of Bauchi State is concerned. It is our adamant belief that, this evilly hatched agenda which is sought to be executed through political mischief and blackmail are only meant to divert the attention of the people from the maladministration and corruption, through mismanagement of public resources, lack of prudence and accountability in Governance, as well as absence of accountability practices in Bauchi State Government.”

“We wish to unequivocally put it on record that, we are aware of how Bauchi State Government has been turned into a family enterprise, where only family and friends have access to Government contracts and other juicy services of the Government. The blatant disregard to the plight and wishes of Bauchi people is known to nothing, and these have officially become features of the present Bauchi State Government. Sen. Shehu Buba is Fulani by tribe, who believes in humanitarian services regardless of his background. He is equally a respected stakeholder in the Miyetti Allah Fulani Association. We, however, refuse to encourage ethnic profiling on account of any ethnic affiliation, this is misleading, violation of human rights by all standards, as well as dehumanizing. We are Nigerians, and we have every right to relate with one another as Nigerians, guided under our extant laws and universally accepted practices, norms and code”.

“Governor Bala Mohammed is known for his political deception and cunning games, as it has been on the record, how he connived with others to betray his party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. And unfortunately for him, he had never expected that, he would start to reap what he sowed, not long from the time of his mischief.”

“Consequently, knowing fully the character of Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, of Bauchi State, an allegation against his perceived political rival, shouldn’t be taken seriously, especially considering the fact that Governor Bala Mohammed has since lost a moral right to speak of humanity. Let us remind the Governor how he had caused the loss of human lives during the 2023 general elections. Many young men in Bauchi were sent to their early grave in the name of elections, and nothing has been done to compensate the families or their relations. Bauchi State is known for political thuggery, and such heinous activities are supported by the State Government. However, to our utter surprise, a few days ago we came across a publication on online Television and some Facebook accounts, stating that DSS has launched an investigation on the alleged romance between Sen. Shehu Buba Umar and some bandits in Zamfara state”.

“It is worthy to remind all Nigerians that, Senator Shehu Buba, is not only a Senator, representing Bauchi South, he is also the chairman, Senate Committee on national security and intelligence. Therefore, all his routine engagements are with security agencies across the country, Therefore, there is no better person to appreciate the importance of security of lives and properties in the country, than him. He is equally in the position to recognize the enemies of the country. Therefore, it shall be highly inconceivable for such a person to submit himself to bandits and terrorists, especially considering his practical contribution to curb crime across the country. Senator Shehu Buba sponsored the Amendment to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act through a bill he presented to the Senate in October 2023 that led to the inclusion of the levy in the law”.

“Consequently, his bill was endorsed by his colleagues in the National Assembly leading to the amendment of the Cybercrime Act 2015 and subsequently, the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2024 signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“We therefore wish to call on all security authorities, especially DSS, to tread with caution, and treat this allegation with the levity it deserves, as the person involved is a highly respected political figure, not only in Bauchi State but equally around the country. Part of our reservation is, the allegation is coming from someone who has lost moral standing to speak about right or wrong in the society. This situation may cause disharmony in Bauchi State and the country at large. It is our collective resolve and on behalf of the Bauchi youths, the Assembly, is ready to stand against all odds to protect the integrity and personality of Senator Shehu Buba Umar “.

“We therefore wish to make a clarion call on the EFCC and ICPC, to launch an urgent and special investigation on the Government of Senator. Bala A. Mohammed, especially on the award of ongoing contracts/projects in the state, as well as investigate the alleged financial misappropriations in the office of the Secretary to the State Government”.