Ben Kalu’s Call on Otti to APC: ABN TV vs Spin 95.3 FM – The Double Tales of a Single Story

A recent interview granted by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has sparked controversy due to conflicting reports from two media outlets, ABN TV and Spin 95.3 FM.

During the interview on ABN TV, Kalu discussed his friendship with Abia State Governor Alex Otti and the possibility of him joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu stated: “Alex Otti has been my friend for a very long time… every governor in Abia State has always received my support… But we have to push the interest of our party to take over the state.”

However, Spin 95.3 FM allegedly distorted the original interview, misinforming the public.

Their version quoted Kalu as saying: “I will not be the number 6 citizen of the country and another party will govern my state…

“APC will determine who will become the next governor of Abia state… I have told him in person, I have told him publicly that the APC governor will be next in Abia state.”

In response, Kalu threatened a lawsuit against Spin 95.3 FM, prompting the radio station to release a statement claiming they did not interview the Deputy Spokesman nor produce, air, or post the interview.

They alleged that they obtained the video from ABN TV’s social media platforms and credited them when posting it on their TikTok page.

However, ABN TV countered with a statement challenging Spin 95.3 FM to reproduce the part of their watermarked video that matches the content shared.

They stated that they granted the interview to the Deputy Speaker, which was posted on their Facebook and YouTube pages.

They challenged Spin FM to explain how their watermark disappeared in the content shared and how they ended up stamping their watermark on content they never originally produced.

ABN also asked Spin Fm to explain how they got the strange part they edited into the authorised interview, that was not an original part of the interview which ABN originally released before the last protest .

This incident highlights the growing dangers of misinformation in the media, where false or distorted information is spread, often with serious consequences.

In this case, the distorted interview has led to confusion and controversy, damaging the reputation of the Deputy Speaker and the media outlets involved.

The Deputy speaker currently on holidays refused to comment stating that his lawyers the office of K C Nwufor SAN are currently writing them and will be advising him on his available rights against all the parties and media platforms that published without due verification, in view of our extant laws cyber crimes of this nature .