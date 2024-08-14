Ben Kalu’s Intervention Saved South-East From Negative Consequences of Protests – Group

The Igbo Peace and Development Agenda (IPDA) has applauded the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu for his timely intervention which saved the South-East from the negative consequences of the last protests.

According to a statement signed by its President, Comrade Emmanuel Anni, the group said his leadership and wisdom helped to prevent the region from being plunged into chaos and destruction.

Notably, Anni said two days before the protests, the Deputy Speaker made a broadcast warning the region not to join, and like magic, everyone obeyed.

This swift action, he said, prevented the region from being engulfed in the chaos that characterized the protests in other parts of the country.

The group, therefore, believes that Kalu deserves a peace award for all his contributions to regional and national peace.

“We recall with great concern the negative impacts and consequences of the recent anti-government protests held from August 1 to 10th,” the statement said.

“The protests, which were marked by violence and destruction of property, had the potential to destabilize the entire region.

“Many lives were lost, and several people were injured during the protests. The economic activities in the region were also grounded, leading to untold hardship for the people.

“The protests also hurt the image of other regions, portraying them as a hub of violence and unrest. This had the potential to scare away investors and undermine their economic development.

“However, thanks to the timely intervention of Deputy Speaker Kalu, the South-East region was saved from the consequences. His leadership helped to calm the situation and prevent the protests from escalating into a full-blown crisis.

“Kalu’s efforts ensured that the protests did not get out of hand, and for that, we are eternally grateful. The Deputy Speaker’s intervention is a testament to his commitment to the peace and development of the South-East region.

“He has demonstrated that he is a true leader who is willing to take bold steps to protect the interests of his people.”

The group added that during the period of the protests, the South-East region enjoyed relative peace compared to other parts of the country, with the people going about their daily activities without fear of molestation or harassment.

“This was a testament to the effectiveness of the measures put in place by Deputy Speaker Kalu and other stakeholders to ensure peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

“We urge Deputy Speaker Kalu to continue his good work and ensure that the South-East region remains peaceful and stable. We also call on other leaders to emulate his example and work towards ensuring peace and development in their respective regions.”