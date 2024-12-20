BenKalu Network Endorses Tinubu’s 2025 Budget as Masterstroke

The BenKalu Intellectuals Network (BIN), a think tank of young intellectuals, has given its seal of approval to President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 Budget, describing it as a “budgetary masterstroke”.

According to the group, the budget demonstrates President Tinubu’s commitment to empowering Nigeria’s youth and driving economic growth through strategic investments in critical sectors.

In a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Ben Aguele, the network praised the allocation of ₦3.5tn for education, noting that this investment will yield long-term dividends by producing an educated and skilled workforce.

Aguele also commended the allocation of ₦4.06tn for infrastructure, which is expected to transform Nigeria’s economic landscape by driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

The group also applauded President Tinubu’s commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that the budget’s emphasis on open governance and citizen participation will ensure that Nigerians are actively engaged in the budgeting process.

Aguele added: “As a collective of young intellectuals, we at the BenKalu Intellectuals Network (BIN) have meticulously analyzed the 2025 Budget presented by President Bola Tinubu. Our verdict is unequivocal: this budget is a tour de force, a masterful blend of fiscal prudence, strategic prioritization, and visionary leadership.

“President Tinubu’s budget is more than just a fiscal document; it’s a blueprint for Nigeria’s resurgence. By allocating resources to critical sectors such as Defence and Security, Infrastructure, Health, and Education, the President has demonstrated a profound understanding of the country’s complex challenges.

“We are also pleased by the budget’s emphasis on human capital development. The allocation of ₦3.5tn for Education is particularly noteworthy, as it underscores the President’s commitment to empowering Nigeria’s youth. This investment will yield dividends in the long run, as an educated and skilled workforce is the bedrock of any prosperous nation.

“We are also impressed by the allocation of ₦4.06tn for Infrastructure, which will have a transformative impact on Nigeria’s economic landscape. As young intellectuals, we recognise the importance of modern infrastructure in driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. With this allocation, we expect to see significant improvements in Nigeria’s transportation networks, energy systems, and digital infrastructure.

“Furthermore, we applaud the President’s commitment to transparency and accountability. The budget’s emphasis on open governance and citizen participation is a welcome development, as it will ensure that Nigerians are actively engaged in the budgeting process.”

The network urged the National Assembly to expedite the budget’s passage and called on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritise transparency and accountability in their utilisation of allocated funds.