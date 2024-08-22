Benue Youths Vow to Resist Plot to Frustrate Dangote Cement Out of State

The Benue Youth Alliance for Good Governance (BYAGG) has vowed to resist the alleged plot by the State government to frustrate Dangote Cement PLC out of the state.

The group claims that Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration plans to use multiple taxation and thugs to harass staff and frustrate the company’s operations.

BYAGG president, John Yiye, and secretary, Solomon Oche, at a press conference, stated that the plot is aimed at paving the way for Governor Alia to buy the cement company through a proxy.

They argued that this move would harm the state’s economy and lead to job losses, and worsening insecurity.

“As you all know, Dangote Cement PLC, through its plant at Tse-Kucha, Gboko Local Government and its business outlets is the highest employer of labour in Benue State after the federal, state and local governments,” the statement said.

“According to our source, the Alia administration has perfected plans to use multiple taxations, including those not currently enforced in Benue State to frustrate the operations of Dangote Cement PLC, the same way the administration of Gabriel Suswam frustrated an agro-commodities company, Olam Nigeria Limited, to move the largest rice farm in Africa from Benue to nearby Nassarawa State.

“The Alia administration also intends to use the thugs recruited under the guise of Benue State Central Youths to harass staff of the company, demanding “matching grand” and other illegal levies. Disturbed by the discovery, we decided to investigate the reasons for the decision to frustrate Dangote out of Benue State.

“We were further shocked when we discovered that, the plan against Dangote was to pave way for Governor Alia to buy the cement company through a proxy. We have taken a careful look at the planned action against Dangote and we have concluded that it is not in the interest of Benue State.

The group highlighted Dangote Cement’s significant contributions to the state, including being the highest tax payer, providing scholarships, and building a hospital.

“We are all aware of the contribution of Dangote to the economy and well-being of Benue citizens. For the records, Dangote is highest taxpayer in Benue State, thereby contributing significantly to the Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) of Benue State,” the statement added.

“Dangote Cement PLC has awarded scholarship to students from not just the host community of Mbayion, but even those from other communities in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, studying in tertiary institutions across the country.

“Dangote Cement Plant in Gboko has provided direct and indirect jobs to indigenes of Benue State. Sending Dangote away will lead to job loss and increase the percentage of unemployed people in the state, which will further worsen the insecurity in the state which the Alia administration is clueless on how to confront.”

They called on indigenes and lovers of Benue State to condemn the plot and urged the Alia administration to focus on creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

BYAGG warned that any attempt to worsen poverty in Benue State by frustrating Dangote out of the state would be resisted by the people.