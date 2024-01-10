Betta Edu Suspension Fallout: Group alleges smear campaign against interior minister

A group STAND UP NIGERIA has said it is aware of a smear campaign against the minister of interior, Mr Tunji-Ojo by some individuals who are unhappy with the reforms he has introduced since assuming office.

Coordinator of the group, Comrade Sunday Attah who addressed journalists on Tuesday said those behind the attack seek to use the current corruption allegations against the minister of Humanitarian Affairs to blackmail Mr Tunji-Ojo and smear his reputation.

He however said Nigeria will resist such campaign, while also commending the minister for his reforms so far, especially the automation of passport process in Nigeria.

According Attah, it is no coincidence that the campaign against the Interior minister started on same day the automation of passport process went live.

He said many persons who benefit from the peoceeds of corruption are not happy that the loopholes are being blocked.

“Now for the records, we want to warn mischief makers to leave the Minister of interior alone and not to drag his good name in the mud for he has done well since his assumption in office.

“Records have shows that Mr Tunji-Ojo.

founded the company (Planet Projects LTD) 15 years ago. But he resigned five years ago as a director when he won election in 2019 which can be verified by CAC.

Attah urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore calls to suspend the Interior minister saying that those behind Mr Tunji-Ojo’s suspension campaign seek to target the best hands in his administration.

“Who knows who will be their next target. It is obvious that their main objective is to target best hands in the administration, ” Attah said.

He urged the minister of Interior to stay committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, saying that Nigerians will support his reforms.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.