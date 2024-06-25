Beware of Kano State Government And Their Agents, Group Tells Appeal Court

The Kano Royal Elites (KRE) has urged the Appeal Court not to fall for the antics of the state government in the Kano Emirates case.

In a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahuza Idris, the group warned that the state government would go as low as intimidate judges to rule in their favour.

Idris also raised alarm about the government’s penchant for disobeying court orders as a clear indication of their disdain for the judiciary and their desire to perpetuate impunity.

The group, however, urged the Court of Appeal judges to be brave in the face of intimidation and blackmail.

“We are compelled to address the recent developments in the legal battle surrounding the Emir of Kano. The Federal High Court in Kano’s decision to nullify the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano is a victory for justice and the rule of law.

“The court’s ruling is a testament to the independence and integrity of the judiciary, and we commend the Honorable Justice for upholding the law despite intense pressure and intimidation from the Kano State government.

“Similarly, we applaud the court’s ruling in favour of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, ordering the Kano State Government to pay him N10 million in damages for fundamental human rights violations. However, we are alarmed by the Kano State government’s blatant disregard for the rule of law.

“Despite court judgments, the government has refused to obey the orders and has instead appealed to the Court of Appeal. This move is a clear attempt to blackmail the judiciary and undermine its authority. We warn the state government that their actions have consequences and will not go unchecked.

“The Kano State government’s actions are a clear indication of their disdain for the judiciary and their desire to perpetuate impunity. We urge the Court of Appeal judges to be brave in the face of intimidation and blackmail. The judiciary must not be swayed by the government’s actions, but rather remain steadfast in upholding justice and truth.

“We call on the people of Kano State and all Nigerians to stand with us in solidarity with the judiciary. We must not allow the Kano State government’s actions to go unchecked. We must defend the judiciary and ensure that justice is served.

“We urge the Appeal Court judges to be guided by the principles of justice and fairness in their deliberations. They must not allow themselves to be intimidated or blackmailed. They must uphold the law and ensure that justice is served.

“In conclusion, we reiterate our support for the judiciary and our commitment to defending the rule of law.”