Beyond grammar: Okpebholo – The illiterate Edo governorship candidate without ideas

By Israel Irabor

As the Edo governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024, approaches, the electorate faces a crucial decision about the future of their state. While political campaigns often focus on party affiliation, promises of development, and charisma, it is essential to scrutinize the intellectual capacity and vision of those seeking to lead.

In this digital age, where governance increasingly relies on technology, data-driven policies, and global engagement, it is alarming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has put forward a candidate like Senator Monday Okpebholo, a man whose glaring deficiencies in literacy and critical thinking raise serious concerns about his suitability for the office of governor.

Illiteracy in leadership is not merely about an inability to speak proper English or to communicate effectively; it is a symptom of a deeper issue – a lack of ideas, vision, and the intellectual rigor needed to govern effectively. The leaked West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate of Senator Okpebholo, which reportedly shows an F9 Parallel, is not just an embarrassment; it is a red flag. This result is indicative of a candidate who struggled with the basic academic requirements that should serve as the foundation for any public office holder, especially in a state as complex and diverse as Edo.

The role of a governor in today’s world demands more than just a figurehead who can attend ceremonies and give speeches. It requires a leader who can engage with experts, understand the intricacies of policy-making, and communicate effectively with local and international stakeholders. Governance in the 21st century is about data, technology, and innovative solutions to complex problems. How can someone who has demonstrated such a profound lack of educational achievement be expected to navigate these challenges?

Renowned education advocate Malala Yousafzai once said, “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.” This quote is a testament to the transformative power of education and knowledge. Conversely, the absence of education can lead to stagnation, regression, and poor governance. When individuals lacking the necessary intellectual tools are placed in positions of power, the consequences can be dire, not just for the individual, but for the entire society they govern.

Former U.S. President John F. Kennedy once said: “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.” A leader who is not committed to learning and growing intellectually is a leader who cannot inspire progress or adapt to the ever-changing challenges of governance.

One of the most troubling aspects of Senator Okpebholo’s candidacy is his apparent inability to articulate a clear and coherent vision for Edo State. He has avoided media appearances and debates, preferring to stay away from platforms where his intellectual shortcomings could be exposed. This avoidance is not just about poor communication skills; it reflects a deeper issue – a lack of substantive ideas and a coherent strategy for addressing the challenges facing Edo State.

In contrast, effective governance requires leaders who can communicate their ideas clearly, inspire confidence, and rally support for their policies. It requires individuals who can engage in debates, defend their positions with evidence and logic, and persuade others of the merit of their proposals. Okpebholo’s silence on these critical platforms speaks volumes about his unpreparedness for the office he seeks.

Plato once said, “The punishment which the wise suffer who refuse to take part in the government, is to live under the government of worse men.” This ancient wisdom is a reminder that the quality of leadership directly impacts the quality of life for the governed. In a state like Edo, which faces economic, social, and infrastructural challenges like other states, the importance of electing a knowledgeable and visionary leader cannot be overstated.

The electorate must demand more from those who seek to govern. It is not enough to be popular or well-connected; a candidate must demonstrate the intellectual capacity to understand the issues, develop innovative solutions, and communicate effectively with the people they seek to serve. Anything less is a disservice to the electorate and a threat to the state’s future.

As the people of Edo State prepare to cast their votes, they must consider what is truly at stake. The election is not just about party loyalty or superficial promises; it is about choosing a leader who has the knowledge, vision, and intellectual capacity to move the state forward. Senator Monday Okpebholo, with his dismal academic record and apparent lack of ideas, is not that leader.

Edo deserves better – better leadership, better ideas, and better governance. The choice is clear: the people must reject illiteracy in leadership and demand a candidate equipped to lead in this digital age. Anything less would be a step backward for Edo State and its future.

Irabor, a communications consultant writes from Benin City.