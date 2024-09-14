Bichi: Appreciating An Uncommon Representative – By Bala Adamu

In a nation where ethnic and tribal champions often take centre stage, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi stands out as a shining example of a true patriot. As the member representing Bichi federal constituency of Kano State, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the national interest, subsuming ethnic cleavages for the greater good. He is broad-minded, accommodating, receptive, sensitive, and at home with everyone, not minding your political affinity.

Hon. Bichi’s heart of benevolence towards his immediate and remote constituents is unparalleled, not just in the history of Kano State but also in Nigeria at large. Unlike other political actors whose acts of humanitarianism are tied to political payoffs that they are pursuing, lending strategic support to the people of his native Bichi federal constituency and Kano state, in general, is just naturally a part of Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi’s life.

From the jobless, he has empowered, to the underprivileged, he regularly wipes off their tears, the indigents he has given boundless hope, and the communities in Kano State he has saved from the impending crises of water-borne diseases. Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi is, no doubt, not in politics for himself but for the people.

As the Chairman, the Committee on Appropriation in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi has demonstrably shown that he is a leader who had long chosen to be different from others. His humble and spartan beginning must have built-in him the virtue of empathy while growing up. It must have also inculcated in him a surfeit of other values, some of which are humility, compassion, generosity, hard work, and the fear of God.

Sincerely, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi is an embodiment of the aforementioned sterling values. And these values are at the core of our value system, which he is part of. It is difficult to find people who are strong adherents to the value system to stray into mindless absurdity in their public conduct, except in minor cases of fallibility that are common to all humans.

So, reflecting on what I call ‘political net worth,’ one cannot fail to appreciate Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi’s bridge-building skill and sagacity in the national assembly. Hon. Bichi is one politician who receives a deafening ovation of almost equal measure in any part of Kano state and across Nigeria he visits. He is loved, cherished, and celebrated lavishly anywhere he finds himself.

This bridge-building skill is eloquent in the synergy that underlines the robust and cordial relationship between him and his colleagues in the national assembly, where he serves as the Appropriation Committee Chairman of the Green Chamber. The good relationship has led to increased collaboration, leading to expeditious execution of Parliamentary businesses.

Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi has never disappointed his constituents, and in his representative capacity, he brought patriotic zeal and dedication to bear on representative democracy. Unknown to many, the Appropriation Committee of the National Assembly is the major driver of legislative activities, the committee steers the intricate workings of the legislature.

The Appropriation Committee is the unseen engine that powers the vast legislative machinery, ensuring every cog and wheel turn smoothly to drive progress and stability in the legislature. Therefore, we must shift our focus from merely chronicling the political and legislative trajectory of Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi to extracting the invaluable lessons situated within his leadership style.

Hon. Abubakar Bichi’s representative status in the National Assembly is not just one of personal success but a profound testament to the transformative power of humanity and the enduring impact of selflessness. At its core, his vision and political leadership style underscore the stark contrast between uncommon altruism and prevalent self-interest.

In a world often overshadowed by self-interest and personal aggrandizement, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi’s style of representation and political leadership inspires hope, reminding us of the overwhelming fulfillment of serving others and prioritizing the collective good over individual gain.

His self-worth is antithetical to core Islamic convictions, as he does not trust or boast of his successes and life achievements, which underscores the fact that actual value and security do not lie in wealth or possession. Accordingly, despite his immense success and influence, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi remains grounded in humility, eschewing the trappings of ego and entitlement that often accompany positions of influence.

No, I will continue with the rest of the article.

His humility is not a sign of weakness but rather a source of strength that enables him to connect with people from all walks of life, fostering genuine empathy and understanding. In an era marked by divisiveness and polarization, his self-effacement is a powerful antidote, reminding us of the common humanity that unites us and the importance of approaching life with humility, grace, and compassion.

Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi embodies the noble virtue of the Greek gods “Sophrosyne and Prometheus”, authenticating the power of humanity and philanthropy. Like Sophrosyne, the personification of temperance and moderation, Hon. Bichi epitomizes a balanced and restrained approach to life, demonstrating remarkable willpower and moderation in all endeavours. His modesty is seen through his actions as he quietly works to uplift others and positively impact society.

And like “Prometheus” who took fire from the gods to benefit mortals, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi is known for his selfless devotion to charitable causes within his immediate constituency and beyond. His dedication to humanitarian endeavours and commitment to serving others reflected the essence of true philanthropy. His act of kindness and generosity towards people mirrors the benevolence spirit of “Prometheus”, serving as a witness to the power of benevolence.

Therefore, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi’s style of political leadership should be seen as a powerful reminder of the enduring value of humanity and philanthropy in a world often consumed by self-interest and personal aggrandizement. In his extraordinary political voyage and service to humanity, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi embodies the triumph of determination and persistence in service.

His commitment to legislative activities around the clock is unarguably a testament to his character and sound background, which has immensely impacted on his constituents, making them feel the depth of his dedication. No wonder, beyond his immediate constituency, and across Kano State, he is known and called “representative of the masses”.

Strictly speaking, his unique style of representation in the Green Chamber is indeed a game-changer, particularly for his immediate constituency and beyond. At the center of his political ideology lies an unwavering commitment to amplifying the voice of the people he represents. His steadfast dedication to genuine representation serves as an inspiration to all those who aspire to leadership roles.

Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi’s presence on the political stage serves as a symbol of hope for those seeking responsive and accountable governance. His journey so far in politics can unmistakably be likened to an experienced dancer, mastering the intricate steps and gracefully navigating the complexities of politics.

His ability to adapt to the ever-evolving circumstances and shape the course of political discourse and other national issues is a testament to his resilience and visionary outlook. There is no gainsaying in affirming the fact that Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi’s political endeavour will yield greater success and usher in a positive transformation in the nearest future.

Interestingly too, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi has always recognized the youthful population as he had overtime shown interest in the values associated with mentorship. He had several occasions assisted youths in his constituency who opted for mentorship orientation towards realizing their full potential. He actively engages youth groups and initiatives focused on providing mentorship and guidance to help these youths navigate the challenges of personal and professional growth.

He has, and still playing a pivotal and crucial role in shaping the 10th National Assembly for the benefit of every Nigerian. The ongoing construction of the Damisa to Muraye road project in Waire Ward and the Kabiru Abubakar Bichi Ultra Modern Market are testaments to his dedication to development. Moreover, his employment of about 100 aides has provided opportunities for youth empowerment, showcasing his recognition of the importance of mentorship and guidance.

Adamu is a public affairs analyst and contributed this piece from Kano.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.