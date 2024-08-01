Billy Osawaru, Other Rep Members Accused of Corruption, Risk Recall Over Support for Alleged Oil Sector Fraud

Some members of the House of Representatives led by Hon. Billy Osawaru have been threatened with recalls over their perceived support for the corruption regime in the country’s oil and gas sector.

The Save Nigeria Proactive Coalition (SNPC) which made this known in a press statement on Friday also accused Osawaru and others of receiving over $10 million as kickbacks to support the nation’s oil regulatory agencies.

This comes after the House of Representatives called for the investigation of the international oil companies (IOCs) in Nigeria for allegedly conspiring to frustrate the survival of Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The House had also demanded the sack of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) boss Farouk Ahmed with Mele Kyari of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited coming under serious pressure.

In a statement co-signed by its National President and Secretary General Arome James Otairu And Bilikus Adamu, the Save Nigeria Proactive Coalition described Osawaru and his colleagues as “dishonourable members of the National Assembly who are masquerading as agents of the people, but their actions betray their true allegiance to corruption and mismanagement.”

The group, therefore, dared Osawaru’s other “faceless” lawmakers to publish their full identities and constituencies within the next 24 hours and see if their constituents would not recall them.

Additionally, the Coalition said it would not hesitate to mobilise Nigerians against Osawaru and his cohorts in Abuja, Lagos, and Kaduna to force them to resign after Kyari and Ahmed had been shown the way out.

“We are outraged and disappointed by the actions of some so-called 50 lawmakers who rallied support for Mele Kyari and Farouk Ahmed, despite their glaring failures and incompetence in managing the oil industry,” the statement said.

“Their attempt to shield Kyari and Farouq from accountability is a clear indication of their complicity in the massive failure, corruption, and mismanagement that has characterised the oil industry under their watch.

“It is unacceptable that they would prioritize the interests of these failed appointees over the welfare of Nigerians who are suffering from the consequences of their incompetence.

“We warn these lawmakers that their actions will not go unchallenged. Their constituents will not forget their betrayal, and they will be held accountable for their actions.

“We call on Nigerians to begin the process of recalling these lawmakers who have clearly demonstrated that they are not representing the interests of their constituents.

“Their threat to the investigative committee to be impartial is a clear indication of their desperation to cover up the truth.

“We demand that the committee ignores their threats and continues to uncover the truth behind the failures in the oil industry. Nigerians deserve to know the truth, and those responsible must be held accountable.

“Furthermore, we accuse these lawmakers of taking $10 million to run their scheme, with only 12 lawmakers invited by Hon. Billy Osawaru, who is notorious for raising nebulous groups within the new members’ caucus to attract favour from the House leadership. This is a clear case of corruption and abuse of office.

“We demand that Kyari and Farouq resign and go home, or face the wrath of Nigerians who will not hesitate to call for their removal. Their continued presence in office is an insult to the intelligence and patience of Nigerians.

“We also call on President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action to address the crisis in the oil industry. The removal of Kyari and Farouq is a necessary step towards restoring sanity and accountability in the industry.

“Furthermore, we demand that these dishonourable lawmakers publish their full identities and constituencies within the next 24 hours. We dare them to make this information public and see if Nigerians will not recall them within 21 days.

“Their constituents have the right to know their true representatives and hold them accountable. We are confident that once their identities are revealed, Nigerians will take swift action to recall them.

“Finally, we warn these lawmakers that their actions will have consequences. They will be forced to face the wrath of Nigerians who will not tolerate their antics forever.

“We will organise mass protests and rallies to demand their resignation and ensure that they are held accountable for their actions. We will not rest until they are removed from office and replaced with true representatives of the people.”