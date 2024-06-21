Blame yourselves for disobeying Tinubu on Rivers Peace Accord, Not Fubara – Group Tells APC

The Joint Accord for Tinubu and Fubara for 2027 has refuted the claims made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is solely responsible for the crisis rocking Rivers State in recent times.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Jackson Adebayo, the group stated that, contrary to the APC’s claims, the former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, the purported Chairman of the state APC Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha and their allies should be held accountable for not respecting the President and father of the nation, rather than Governor Fubara.

Adebayo insisted that Amaewhule, Okocha, and other allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, along with their principal, were the ones who created the crisis in Rivers State by disregarding the Rivers Peace Accord that was signed at the behest of President Tinubu.

He emphasised that despite Fubara’s camp complying with the conditions of the peace accord and withdrawing their legal cases, Wike and his allies in both the PDP and APC continued to sponsor attacks on Governor Fubara and his supporters through the media, legally, and physically.

Adebayo added that it is unreasonable for the APC to blame Governor Fubara for a crisis that they and their allies orchestrated.

“Anyone who has been following the happenings in Rivers State can testify to the fact that the political crisis rocking the state is being orchestrated by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his allies from both the PDP and the APC in a bizarre attempt to destabilise Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration. It is, therefore, preposterous for the APC to now be shifting the blame to the victim,” the statement said.

“The real culprits are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, the purported Chairman of the Rivers State APC Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha, and their allies. They instigated the crisis by openly breaching the Rivers Peace Accord, which was signed at the request of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“One of the key agreements in the 8-point peace agreement with the President was for both parties to withdraw all court cases. Governor Fubara’s camp complied and withdrew all their cases. However, Wike’s allies in the state assembly obtained a judgment from Justice Omotosho’s court in Abuja, undermining the agreement. This not only violated the spirit of the peace accord but also reignited tensions within the state.

“It is regrettably lugubrious, to see democratic institutions supporting undemocratic behaviour exhibited by former local government chairmen who insisted on remaining in office after their tenure ended. Governor Fubara acted responsibly by constituting Caretaker Committees until a fresh election is conducted.

“The APC and their allies lack the locus standi to criticise Governor Fubara’s actions and should not blame him for the crisis in the state. It’s important to note that the people of Rivers are his employers, and they are satisfied with his actions so far.

“As a party, the APC should not allow itself to be involved in the crisis by the purported Chairman of the party’s state Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha, who is influenced by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, a PDP chieftain. The party should maintain a neutral stance to continue enjoying the goodwill of the people of Rivers.”