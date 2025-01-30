Brazilian Porn Star Falls To Death filming threesome With Two Men

Brazilian adult content creator Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, better known as Anna Polly, reportedly plunged to her death from the balcony of the hotel where she filmed a threesome with two men.

Anna, who was found dead in the hotel courtyard, was said to have invited the men to the hotel at Nova Iguaçu, northwest of Rio de Janeiro, to participate in the filming of content for an adult platform.

According to Mirror, police have started a full-scale investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

It is believed that the adult actress fell from the balcony while filming, but the men gave conflicting accounts of what led to her death.

While confirming the incident, police investigators described the ongoing investigation as ‘complex,’ adding that the police are keeping an open mind because the tragedy could be an accident or a crime.

A spokesman for the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit leading the investigation said: “We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened. It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime.”

The police homicide unit is reportedly analysing the hotel CCTV images as part of its investigation and has also questioned the staff.

Police are also looking at Anna’s mobile as part of the investigation.

Mirror reported that the results of a post-mortem carried out have not been made public, and it is not yet clear if it showed the presence of drugs in her system or showed her being the victim of sexual violence.

