Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazilian Porn Star Falls To Death filming threesome With Two Men

Published

Brazilian adult content creator Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, better known as Anna Polly, reportedly plunged to her death from the balcony of the hotel where she filmed a threesome with two men.

Anna, who was found dead in the hotel courtyard, was said to have invited the men to the hotel at Nova Iguaçu, northwest of Rio de Janeiro, to participate in the filming of content for an adult platform.

According to Mirror, police have started a full-scale investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

It is believed that the adult actress fell from the balcony while filming, but the men gave conflicting accounts of what led to her death.

While confirming the incident, police investigators described the ongoing investigation as ‘complex,’ adding that the police are keeping an open mind because the tragedy could be an accident or a crime.

A spokesman for the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit leading the investigation said: “We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened. It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime.”

The police homicide unit is reportedly analysing the hotel CCTV images as part of its investigation and has also questioned the staff.

Police are also looking at Anna’s mobile as part of the investigation.

Mirror reported that the results of a post-mortem carried out have not been made public, and it is not yet clear if it showed the presence of drugs in her system or showed her being the victim of sexual violence.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Three Killed In Twin School Shootings In Brazil

At least three people including an adolescent girl were killed and 11 others wounded Friday when a 16-year-old shooter wearing Nazi symbols opened fire...

November 26, 2022

News

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Will Not Undergo Surgery, Doctors Say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery, his doctors said Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader was rushed to the hospital with...

January 4, 2022

News

Brazil President Discharged From Hospital

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Sunday having spent four days receiving treatment for an intestinal obstruction. The far right leader...

July 19, 2021

Pictures

Messi Ends Trophy Drought as Argentina Beat Brazil to Win Copa

Superstar Lionel Messi won his first trophy with his national team as Angel Di Maria’s goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil...

July 11, 2021

Copyright ©