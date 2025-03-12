Connect with us

Big Story

27 Lawmakers Bar Fubara From Entering Assembly To Present Budget

Published

Twenty-seven lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, barred Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from accessing the State House of Assembly on Wednesday morning, preventing him from presenting the 2025 budget.

Reports indicate that Governor Fubara had arrived at the Assembly early in the day to implement a key provision of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment—the presentation of the 2025 budget to a properly constituted State Assembly.

However, Assembly staff, speaking anonymously, claimed there was no formal communication regarding the Governor’s visit.

“I am not aware that the Governor was scheduled to be at the Assembly today (Wednesday). If such information existed, the Rt. Hon. Speaker would have informed us. As of now, we have no knowledge of his visit,” a source stated.

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

