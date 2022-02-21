BREAKING: APC ‘Suspends’ Convention For Zonal Congresses

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its planned national convention earlier slated for February 26 till further notice, Leadership reports.

In a letter dated Monday, February 21, 2022 jointly signed by the chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni and secretary of the committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, and addressed to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, titled, ‘Notice For The Condut Of Zonal Congresses’, the party said the latest notice supercede its earlier notice of a national convention sent to INEC.

It added that the zonal congresses will hold on March 26, 2022 while INEC is expected to mobilise its officials to monitor the exercise.

Details Later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.