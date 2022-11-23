Connect with us

BREAKING: Buhari Unveils Redesigned N200, N500, N1,000 Notes

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the redesigned N200, N500, N1,000 naira notes, Daily Trust reports.

The notes were unveiled on Wednesday before the start of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, during a press briefing, warned Nigerians against holding of the old notes, saying there is no going back on the January 31st 2023 deadline to completely render the old notes useless.

Details later…

