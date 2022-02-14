abba-kyari

BREAKING: DCP Abba Kyari Arrested by Police

The suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, has been arrested by the Nigerian police.

According to Punch, he was arrested alongside four others on Monday.

Kyari was arrested hours after National Drug Law Enforcement Agency declared he wanted over alleged drug links.

Details later…

____

