BREAKING: DIG Investigating Abba Kyari Slumps, Dies

A Deputy Inspector-General of Police and head of the Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Joseph Egbunike is dead, The Nation reports.

Sources said Egbunike slumped in his office in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Egbunike’s Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) is widely seen as the most powerful and preoccupied police department.

Until being appointed DIG in late 2020, Egbunike had worked for several years as the head of the Police Finance Department.

Until his death, Egbunike headed the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari over alleged money laundering.

When contacted, Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi said he would confirm and get back.

He was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

Details Shortly …

