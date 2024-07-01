Breaking: Group writes President Tinubu to sack Tony Okocha from NDDC

A group, Concerned Rivers Citizens Without Political Borders, has written President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for the sack of Tony Okocha, the representative of Rivers State on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

In a letter dated June 28, 2024, and signed by its Convener, Comr. Thankgod Samachere, the group alleged that Okocha is using the resources of the NDDC to cause unrest in the region by sponsoring people with explosives and dynamite to carryout protests and rallies that undermine peace and security in the region.

The group stated that Okocha, who is not from an oil-producing community has failed to advocate for the welfare and interests of Rivers people on the NDDC Board and neglected the needs of the oil-producing Local Government Areas.

It maintained that Okocha’s recent appointment as the All Progressive Congress (APC) Rivers Chapter Caretaker Chairman has rendered him unworthy to advocate for the diverse interests of Rivers people, regardless of political affiliations.

The letter requested that Okocha should be immediately relieved of his appointment to serve as “a crucial step in reinstating fairness, justice and peace in our beloved state.”

It added that the interests of Rivers people must be represented by individuals of unimpeachable integrity and unwavering dedication, who prioritise the collective well-being and prosperity of the state.

The letter read: “The Concerned Rivers Citizens Without Political Borders are compelled to express our profound apprehension and disappointment over the poor representation of the needs and aspirations of the people of Rivers State on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This has been acerbated by the ineffectual leadership of Mr. Tony Okocha, whose tenure has been marked by a glaring failure to advocate for the welfare and interests of our people, constituting a betrayal of the trust and confidence reposed in him. Rather than serving the colective interests of Rivers people, Mr. Okocha has chosen to prioritise his political ambitions, exploiting his position to advance his selfish interests at the expense of the people who entrusted him with the responsibility.

“Furthermore, his recent appointment as the All Progressive Congress (APC) Rivers Chapter Caretaker Chairman has incorrectly conflicted with his role as a board member, effectively undermining his ability to advocate for the diverse interests of Rivers people, regardless of political affiliations. In light of the development, we unequivocally demand the immediate resignation of Mr. Tony Okocha, from the NDDC Board, as his continued presence would perpetuate a travesty of injustice and a blatant disregard for the well- being of our people.

“First and foremost, It is abundantly clear that Mr. Tony Okocha has failed to provide effective representation for the interests of the Rivers people on the NDDC Board, neglecting the imperative needs of the oil-producing Local Government Areas (LGAs) that constitute the economic backbone of our state…the Concerned Rivers Citizens Without Political Borders take the requisite measures to effect the removal of Mr. Tony Okocha from the NDDC Board. His continued tenure on the board constitutes a significant impediment to the progress and development of Rivers State, and we are convinced that his removal will serve as a crucial step in reinstating fairness, justice, and peace in our beloved state.

“The interests of the Rivers people must be represented by individuals of unimpeachable integrity and unwavering dedication, who prioritise the collective well-being and prosperity of our state at all times. We repose our trust in your leadership and commitment to justice, and we eagerly anticipate a swift and decisive resolution to this matter, which will unequivocally reflect your administration’s dedication to the well-being of all Nigerians. We remain confident that Your Excellency will accord due consideration to our petition and take the necessary actions to address the grievances of the Concerned Rivers Citizens Without Political Borders, thereby restoring peace, justice, and fairness to our dear state of Rivers.”