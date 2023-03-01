Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of Presidential Election

Published

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, according to the electoral umpire, won in 12 states, polling a total number of 8.79 million votes, more than a million votes higher than the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who finished second.

Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, who doubles as the Chief Returning Officer for the presidential election, announced that the former Vice President, Atiku, garnered a total number of 6.98 million votes from 12 states.

Trailing closely at the third spot is the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who scored a total sum of 6.10 million votes, winning 12 states.

Coming a distance fourth is the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who scored 1.49 million votes despite winning only state, Kano, harvesting 997,279 votes.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Benue Governor Ortom Loses Senatorial Bid to APC’s Zam

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has lost the Benue North West senatorial contest to All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Chief Titus Zam, The Nation reports Zam...

2 days ago

News

#NigeriaDecides2023: APC Loses All LGAs Declared So Far In El-Rufai’s Kaduna

In what could easily pass for a shocker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to secure victory in the Local Government Area (LGA) results...

2 days ago

News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Thugs Disrupt Elections, Steal BVAS Machines – INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that thugs disrupted voting in Delta and Katsina states, carting away eight Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS),...

4 days ago

News

Comply With S’Court Order On Cash Swap, APC Tells FG, CBN

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to respect the Supreme Court order...

February 20, 2023

Copyright ©