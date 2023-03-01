BREAKING: INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, according to the electoral umpire, won in 12 states, polling a total number of 8.79 million votes, more than a million votes higher than the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who finished second.

Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, who doubles as the Chief Returning Officer for the presidential election, announced that the former Vice President, Atiku, garnered a total number of 6.98 million votes from 12 states.

Trailing closely at the third spot is the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who scored a total sum of 6.10 million votes, winning 12 states.

Coming a distance fourth is the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who scored 1.49 million votes despite winning only state, Kano, harvesting 997,279 votes.

