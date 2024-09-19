BREAKING: Outrage as Police Arrest 3 Prominent PDP Chieftain 48 Hours Before Edo Governorship Election

Just 48 hours before the highly anticipated Edo State governorship election, the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested three prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Irua Esan Central local government area.

The local government area is where the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, hails from.

The three PDP chieftains picked up are Ehikioya Clifford, Friday Adams and Obehi Stanley.

They were arrested by IRT operatives who rode in a mini-van Sienna vehicle. After their arrest, they were immediately taken to the state capital, Benin City.

The arrests have sent shockwaves through the state, raising concerns about the impartiality of the Nigeria Police Force as it prepares for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

One eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, described the scene: “It was chaotic. The police came in with full force, and before we knew it, the PDP chieftains were being led away in handcuffs.

“There was no clear explanation given to us or their families. It felt like the policemen used the arrests to send a message to all the PDP faithful in this area.”

Another resident who witnessed the arrests said: “This is nothing short of political persecution. These individuals have always been vocal advocates for the PDP in our community.

To arrest them just days before the election is a blatant attempt to undermine our party and disrupt the electoral process.”

The arrest comes amidst growing concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

The PDP has previously accused the police of targeting their members while turning a blind eye to violence and intimidation by APC supporters.

Political analyst Dr. Joshua Osei commented on the implications of the arrest, saying: “The timing of these arrests raises serious questions about the impartiality of the Nigeria Police Force.

“In an election period, such actions can have a profound impact on public perception and the overall fairness of the electoral process. The police must address these concerns transparently to restore public trust.”

The Nigeria Police Force has yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest, leaving many questions unanswered and adding to the mounting tension in Edo State as voters prepare for the upcoming governorship election.