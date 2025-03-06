Connect with us

Senator Natasha Suspended For Six Months

Published

The Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months amid the sexual harassment allegation she levied against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions recommended her suspension on Thursday, March 6, 2024.

During the period of the suspension, the committee stated that her salary and security details will be withdrawn.

The committee also recommended that Senator Natasha should not be seen anywhere around the National Assembly during her suspension period.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stems from a controversy surrounding her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The dispute began when Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, formally accused Akpabio of misconduct, submitting a petition before the Senate.

