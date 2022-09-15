Buhari, APC Have Taken Nigeria From Top to Bottom as Promised – Ortom

Connect with us

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has again berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his governing All Progressives Congress (APC), for keeping to their promise of relegating Nigeria to a bottom position, Leadership reports.

Governor Ortom said Nigerians seriously needed a viable alternative to the current crop of leaders among the ruling party.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, disclosed this in a press statement.

He noted that the APC would lose the elections in 2023 because the party had performed woefully since it took over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over seven years ago.

“They (APC) have kept their promise to take Nigeria from top to bottom. They have taken our country beneath the bottom. It’s a big shame.

“So long as INEC is as professional and neutral as it was in Osun and Ekiti States, I don’t see the APC winning the elections,” the governor was quoted as saying.

