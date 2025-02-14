Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business News

CBN Affirms Keystone Bank’s Stability Following Court Order

Published

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says Keystone Bank Ltd. remains safe, sound, and fully operational in spite of an existing court order.

The bank said this in a statement on Friday by Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali, Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN.

Sidi-Ali said although the previous shares of the bank held by the shareholders were forfeited to the Federal Government, the bank remained stable.

“We acknowledge this development may have triggered customer concerns; however, we wish to underscore the stability of the banking system, while the safety of depositor’s funds remains our top priority.

“Keystone Bank’s operations are secure, and there is no reason for concern.

“For clarity, the court order merely reaffirmed the central bank’s prior decision to take over the management of Keystone Bank Limited in January 2024, following a change in its leadership.

“Since then, the CBN has closely monitored the bank’s operations to ensure they are in full compliance with regulatory standards, operational transparency, and the interests of depositors,” she said.

She said due to CBN’s commitment to safeguarding the financial system and building public trust, it shall continue to monitor the bank’s performance.

She added that CBN would take all necessary steps to protect the interests of depositors, staff, and stakeholders.

Sidi-Ali urged the clients to contact Keystone Bank’s customer support or visit any of its branches for inquiries or concerns.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Business News

Banks’ Borrowing From CBN Rises 395% To N4.7trn

Banks’ borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, rose sharply by 395.2 percent week-on-week (WoW) to N4.72 trillion last week from N953.11 billion...

4 days ago

Business News

Lenders Experience High Loan Default Rates In Q4’24 — CBN Survey

A Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, survey report has shown that lenders experienced high loan default rate in the fourth quarter of 2024, Q4’24....

January 30, 2025

News

CBN Releases Nigeria FX Code To Mitigate Financial Risks

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, yesterday released the Nigeria Foreign Exchange (FX) Code in a bid to mitigate risks following various positive transformations...

January 28, 2025

News

CBN Clarifies Controversy Over Policy Document

The Central Bank of Nigeria has made some clarifications regarding the Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade, And Exchange Policy Guidelines For Fiscal Years 2024 –...

September 20, 2024

Copyright ©