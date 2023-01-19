Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CBN Confirms Emefiele at Work, Police Deny Reported Siege on His Home

Published

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is in his office and going about his business, the apex bank has said.

CBN said this in response to online reports that heavy police presence was observed at his residence in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday night.

Head of Communication Management and Strategy, CBN, Isah Abdulmumin, confirmed to Channels TV on Wednesday morning that Emefiele, who resumed his duties on Monday after some weeks on leave, was in his office.

Also, the police have denied the reports that its officers laid siege to Mr Emefiele’s house.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said reports suggesting that policemen were deployed to Emefiele’s house to monitor him were untrue and that he is not aware that any siege has been laid to his home.

As of Wednesday morning at Emefiele’s residence, there was no unusual police presence with just two policemen spotted.

However, one report said over 10 armed police officers were seen outside Emefiele’s Abuja home on Tuesday. A source in the Nigeria Police Force was quoted as saying the cops were deployed to monitor the CBN governor.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Court Summons Emefiele Over Suit Seeking His Arrest

A Federal High Court in Abuja has summoned Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to appear on Wednesday over a...

2 days ago

News

DSS Denies Invading CBN, As Emefiele Resumes Duty After Annual Leave

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to arrest...

3 days ago

News

Senate Suspends Buhari’s Request to Restructure N22.7 Trillion CBN Loans

The Senate on Wednesday suspended the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the N22.7 trillion loans the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extended...

December 29, 2022

News

Updated: CBN Raises Individual Cash Withdrawal Limit To N500,000 Weekly

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has made an upward review of its cash withdrawal limit directive 15 days after issuing the policy as...

December 21, 2022

Copyright ©