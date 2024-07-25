CBOs Laud Minister of Agric Kyari Over Transparent Distribution Of Fertilisers, Foodstuff Across Nigeria

A network of community-based organizations (CBOs) in Nigeria, the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities’ Rights Agenda, the South East Revival Coalition, and Progressive Yoruba Youth for Change have applauded the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, for his efforts and transparency in the distribution of food, fertilisers and other farming inputs across the country.

The CBOs gave the commendation at a joint press conference held in Abuja on Thursday. The conference was addressed by Mallam Yusuf Khalifa, National Coordinator of the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities’ Rights Agenda; Dr. Eberechi Okonkwo, Convener of the South East Revival Coalition; and Comrade Olajide Olumide Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Progressive Yoruba Youth for Change.

“The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari has established a reputation for integrity and transparency in the ministry. The transparency in the distribution of food, fertilisers and other farming inputs across the country under Kyari’s stewardship is unprecedented,” the CBOs said.

“Senator Kyari has demonstrated a practical commitment to enhancing food security and nutrition in the country by prioritising equity and fairness in the distribution of food, fertilisers and other farming inputs.

“We salute his sense of nationalism. His fair distribution of farming inputs has laid a strong foundation for a prosperous and sustainable agricultural sector. Kyari’s tireless efforts to revolutionise the agricultural sector as well as to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in food production is beyond patriotic.

“His exceptional leadership has made the the issue of marginalization in the distribution of food, fertilisers and other farming inputs, a thing of the past in the country. The effective utilization of resources by the Minister has proven not only instrumental to modernising the agricultural space but also to peace and harmony on farms across the nation.

“We applaud Senator Kyari for championing the emancipation of Nigerian farmers, particularly those in rural communities who previously lacked access to government-distributed food, fertilizers, and other farming supplies. Kyari’s unwavering support for women and youth in agriculture has resulted in increased distribution of food, fertilizers, and other farming inputs to more female and young farmers this year than ever before.

“This network of community-based organisations urges the beneficiaries, especially those in the rural communities, to use the supplies judiciously for the purpose they were distributed for. The government has prioritised the agricultural sector as a key driver of Nigeria’s economic growth, hence, its unwavering support of the sector. Farmers must corroborate the government’s efforts by taking advantage of its policies, programmes and interventions.

“We urge the Minister to sustain his visionary leadership, effective resource utilization, and strategic initiatives which have yielded significant progress in the agricultural sector.

“We remain committed to working alongside the Minister to strengthen the agricultural sector and achieve a prosperous, food-secure, and environmentally sustainable Nigeria.”