Celebrating a Life of Love and Dedication: Farewell to Late Madam Sarah Amos, Aged 79

The family of Late Chief Etto Odiong, of the Udung Uweh larger family of Uya Oro, Oron Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, announces with deep sorrow yet gratitude to God for a life well lived, the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Late Madam Sarah Amos (née Baby Etto Odiong). She peacefully departed at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering commitment to her family and community.

In a press statement signed by her son and Chief Mourner, Mr. Inyang Samuel Unyah, the former Special Assistant on Finance to the MD/CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Special Assistant to Mr. Umana Okon Umana, CON, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the family has released the burial arrangements as follows:

Opening of Mourning House: Monday, November 24, 2024.

Friends’ Night: Friday, November 29, 2024, at 66 Osongama Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Time: 7:00 PM.

Funeral/Thanksgiving Service: Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Unity Park by Cenotaph, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Time: 10:00 AM. The service will be conducted by Full Gospel Assembly, Okobo Zone.

As the community mourns the loss of this remarkable woman, the family expresses heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. May the soul of Late Madam Sarah Amos find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord, and may her legacy continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.