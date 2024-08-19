Centre Commends Rivers Police Over Arrest of Notorious Dynamite Expert Linked to Pro-Wike Group

The Coalition for Human Rights Advocacy in Africa (CHRADA) has praised the Rivers State Police Command for apprehending Preye Josiah, a notorious dynamite expert linked to several high-profile crimes.

In a statement signed by Dr. Joyce Idakwo, the Centre hailed the efforts of the Police but demanded prompt action against his sponsors and collaborators.

Furthermore, CHRADA emphasised that those hiding in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet or the National Assembly, who are suspected to be involved in these criminal activities, deserve to be arrested by the police.

The organisation stressed that no one should be above the law, regardless of their position or influence.

The Centre, therefore, urged the police to arrest everyone mentioned by Preye as his collaborators, as available information shows that they are well-known but highly placed.

“We applaud the police for their efforts in bringing this criminal to justice, particularly after he was severely injured during a failed explosion while accompanying Pro-Wike supporters in a protest along the Port Harcourt – Aba Expressway on June 25th, 2024,” the statement said.

“It is noteworthy that Preye was arrested while in the company of Pro-Wike supporters, who have pledged to make Rivers State ungovernable for Governor Simi Fubara.

“This revelation raises serious concerns about the involvement of political elements in the orchestration of violence and criminal activities in the state.”

The Centre, therefore, urged the Police to investigate the extent of Preye’s involvement with the Pro-Wike supporters and to determine whether some other individuals or groups have been supporting his criminal activities.

“It is unacceptable that individuals who have enabled and supported such heinous crimes remain at large,” Idakwo added.

“The recent attack on the Action Peoples Party (APP) office in Port Harcourt is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by these individuals.

“If they are not held accountable, it will only be a matter of time before they recruit other bomb experts to terrorize the peace-loving people of Rivers State.

“We acknowledge that the police took over two months to arrest Preye, but we encourage them to salvage their image by arresting and prosecuting his sponsors and collaborators, including those within the Pro-Wike supporters.

“CHRADA vows to ensure that those behind this evil act pay dearly and will be dragged before the International Criminal Court. We demand justice for the people of Rivers State and urge the police to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those involved in these crimes are brought to justice.

“The people of Rivers State deserve to live in peace and security, and it is the responsibility of the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that this is achieved.”