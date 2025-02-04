Centre Lauds NLC, NCC Parley Over Telcom Tariffs

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for their recent meeting to discuss the 50% increase in telecommunication tariffs.

The meeting, which was led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has resulted in the suspension of the NLC’s proposed protest, initially scheduled for today, February 4, 2025.

The NLC had rejected the 50% tariff hike, citing its potential to exacerbate the economic hardship faced by Nigerians, who are already struggling with a minimum wage of only ₦70,000.

However, following the meeting, the NLC has agreed to wait for the outcome of a 10-man committee review before determining their next course of action.

This committee, comprising five members from the Federal Government and five from the NLC, will provide a platform for thorough examination and analysis of the tariff increase.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Martins Tayo, the Centre said the decision to establish this committee demonstrates a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue and find a solution that benefits all stakeholders.

The Centre applauded the NLC and NCC leadership for their commitment to maintaining industrial harmony and protecting the interests of Nigerians.

Tayo noted that both institutions have proven to be pro-masses and people-centric by engaging in constructive dialogue.

He added: “We appreciate the NLC’s willingness to wait for the outcome of the committee’s review before determining their next course of action. This decision demonstrates the union’s commitment to finding a mutually beneficial solution and its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue.

“As an organisation that promotes good governance, we recognise the importance of collaboration and dialogue in addressing the challenges faced by our nation.

“We believe that both the NLC and NCC have demonstrated a genuine commitment to the welfare of Nigerians and are working towards a mutually beneficial solution.

“We urge all parties involved to continue engaging in constructive dialogue and to prioritize the interests of the Nigerian people. By working together, we can find solutions that promote economic growth, social justice, and good governance.

“The Centre for Good Governance will continue to monitor the situation and provide support to ensure that the interests of Nigerians are protected”.