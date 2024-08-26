Chaos in APC as Deputy Governorship Candidate Calls Okpebholo a “Liability”

With the Edo State governorship election just weeks away, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is grappling with internal turmoil as reports emerge that Dennis Idahosa, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, has privately expressed deep concerns about the suitability of the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

According to sources close to Idahosa, he has referred to Okpebholo as a “liability” in conversations with his aides, casting doubt on the party’s chances of success in the September 21, 2024 election.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through the APC camp, which is already under immense pressure due to Okpebholo’s performance on the campaign trail.

The senator has notably failed to appear in any media interviews and is conspicuously silent during campaign events, with insiders attributing this to his limited proficiency in English.

This has not only frustrated his supporters but has also led to widespread apprehension within the party’s ranks.

“Senator Okpebholo’s inability to effectively communicate has become a significant problem for the campaign,” said a party insider who requested anonymity.

He added angrily: “We’ve had to change our strategy multiple times because he simply cannot handle the pressure of public speaking or media scrutiny.”

The situation has grown so dire that Okpebholo has reportedly vowed to avoid participating in debates designed to assess the candidates ahead of the election.

This decision has only fueled speculation about his fitness for the role and has left many APC members questioning the wisdom of his candidacy.

“The fact that our candidate is avoiding debates is a huge red flag,” another party member noted.

“It’s almost like we’re conceding defeat before the election happens. How can we expect the electorate to trust us when our candidate won’t speak for himself?” he queried.

Amid the chaos, there are growing rumoujrs that Idahosa’s loyalists are already plotting to have Okpebholo impeached within six months if the APC wins the election.

The plan, according to sources within the party, is to install Idahosa as governor, believing that he would be better equipped to lead the state.

“This plan to impeach Okpebholo is not something to take lightly,” said a source familiar with the discussions.

“Idahosa’s camp believes that he is the real leader the party needs, and they’re prepared to act quickly if Okpebholo proves to be the liability they think he is,” he added.

The unfolding drama has put the APC in a precarious position, with many party faithful fearing that the internal divisions could hand an easy victory to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The lack of unity and confidence in Okpebholo’s leadership abilities is not just a behind-the-scenes issue; it has begun to spill into public view, damaging the party’s image and weakening its electoral prospects.

“If we can’t get our house in order, we’re going to lose this election,” warned a senior APC member.

“The voters can sense the disarray, and it’s only going to get worse unless we take decisive action,” he lamented.