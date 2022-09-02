Connect with us

News

Chelsea Sign Aubameyang for £10.3m From Barcelona

Published

Chelsea have finally confirmed the signing of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old, who only joined Barca in February from Arsenal, has signed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

According to BBC , the striker was signed for £10.3m.

A Barca statement read: “FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Aubameyang for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and ever-present positive and warm approach regarding every aspect involving the club.

“We wish him the best of fortune and every success in the future. Your smile radiated happiness both on and off the pitch, thank you. Barca will always be your home.”

Aubameyang, however, said “I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.”

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: “Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options.

“We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

____

