Chief Sobomabo, NDLF, TANTITA Security Distance Self From The Activities Of Niger Delta Rescue Movement

PRESS STATEMENT BY AMBASSADOR SOBOMABO JACKRICH, NATIONAL LEADER, SIMPLICITY MOVEMENT DISTANCING MYSELF, NATIONAL RESCUE MOVEMENT, DEFUNCT NIGER DELTA LIBERATION FORCE (NDLF), AND TANTITA SECURITY FROM THE NIGER DELTA RESCUE MOVEMENT AND ITS THREAT OF HOSTILITIES

My attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating online, purportedly released by a group identified as the Niger Delta Rescue Movement, threatening to resume hostilities in response to the 48-hour ultimatum issued to Governor Siminialayi Fubara by the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

I wish to make the following clarifications regarding this video:

1. No Link Between My Party and the group.

I am deeply concerned about the name of the group, as it bears a striking resemblance to my political party, the National Rescue Movement (NRM). As the leader of NRM in Rivers State, I categorically distance my party from any link, affiliation, or connection with this group. NRM remains a law-abiding political party committed to democratic principles and peaceful engagement.

2. Misleading Association with Tantita Security.

In the said video, I observed that one of the individuals was wearing yellow rain boots, a black polo, and jeans—an attire similar to that worn by personnel of the section of Tantita Security Services. As a contractor with Tantita Security, responsible for protecting oil installations and securing our waterways, I wish to state unequivocally that neither Tantita Security under my watch nor myself have any link, involvement, or association with the said militia group. Tantita Security is committed to lawful security operations in line with its mandate.

3. No Connection with the defunct Niger Delta Libration Force (NDLF).

As the leader of the defunct Niger Delta Liberation Force, it is my responsibility to also exonerate the group from this seeming semblance in the name of the said militia group because the NDLF currently is under the Presidential Amnesty Program and no longer into its old ways.

4. A Clear Attempt to Set Me Up.

This development aligns with the alarm I raised yesterday about certain individuals who are hellbent on framing me and linking me to criminal activities in order to use security agencies to invite me and other leaders supporting Governor Fubara and take us out of circulation. Their ultimate aim is to manipulate the forthcoming local government elections without opposition.

5. A Repeated Pattern of Intimidation.

This same sinister tactic was employed against me on April 8, 2024, when the military invaded my home, destroyed my property, and killed two of my workers. By the grace of God, I am alive today, and nothing incriminating was found against me despite their desperate attempts to silence me.

6. Reaffirming My Innocence and Right to Support Governor Fubara

I wish to state clearly, once again, that neither myself, the National Rescue Movement, nor the Section of Tantita Security under my watch have any connection with criminality or acts of violence. I call on our security agencies to remain vigilant and not fall for the deceitful antics of those seeking to frame me for their selfish political gains.

As a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have the inalienable right to support whoever I want. And thus, my support for Governor Siminialayi Fubara should not be criminalized or turned into an offense. I will continue to stand by what is right, and no amount of intimidation will deter me from my convictions.

I urge all well-meaning Rivers people to remain peaceful and steadfast. Truth and justice will prevail.

Signed:

High Chief Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich

National Leader, Simplicity Movement