Chinese in Nigeria Now Into Smuggling of Contraband — Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service yesterday disclosed that some Chinese nationals are now into the smuggling of contraband, an action which it said must be nipped in the bud, Daily Trust reports.

The coordinator in charge of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Strike Force, Team A, Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DC), Mohammed Sami Yusuf, made the disclosure while showcasing some seized items with a total value at N373.63 million.

Yusuf revealed that the service is presently on the trail of some Chinese who are behind the smuggling of 663 sacks of fairly used shoes recovered from a warehouse along the Lagos-Shagamu expressway.

He said three persons, including a “one-eyed” old man, were arrested for their alleged involvement in some of the seizures.

Yusuf who also expressed concern over the illegal shipment of hides said a time would come when the affected animals would go into extinction.

He expressed these worries against the background of 44 sacks of donkey skin recovered from another warehouse.

He said investigations carried out by his men revealed that the Chinese owners of the warehouse where the fairly used shoes were recovered are presently on the run, adding that effort is ongoing to ensure their arrest.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.