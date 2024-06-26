Cholera: Water Minister Utsev Takes Proactive Steps to Combat Spread

The Federal Government has taken proactive measures to prevent the further spread of cholera in the country, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev has said.

Speaking at the 5th Lagos State International Water Conference, Professor Utsev said the ministry has reactivated its laboratories across the six geopolitical zones, embarked on massive sensitization campaigns, and emphasized the importance of personal hygiene, proper water treatment, and cooking of food and vegetables.

He also urged state governors, traditional and religious leaders to scale up campaigns against open defecation and build more decent toilets to achieve an open defecation-free target by next year.

The minister’s remarks come as Nigeria grapples with a cholera outbreak that has affected several states, with Lagos being one of the most affected.

Despite efforts by the Lagos State Government to address water needs, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu acknowledged a huge gap in achieving access to clean and safe water for citizens, calling for more support from the Federal Government and development partners.

The conference, themed “Financing Water and Sanitation for a Greater Lagos,” featured presentations from development partners, including the Counsel General of Denmark in Lagos, Mrs. Jette Bjerrum, and USAID.

The Federal Government’s proactive steps aim to combat the spread of cholera and achieve sustainable and equitable access to water and sanitation services for Nigerians.