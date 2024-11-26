Christian Youth Forum Lauds Dangote Group Over Fuel Price Reduction

The Christian Youth Forum (CYF) has commended the Dangote Group for reducing the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N990 per litre to N970/litre.

The group described the gesture as a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the masses.

In a statement signed by its President, Rev. Joshua Pam, the Christian Youth Forum praised Aliko Dangote, the founder of the Dangote Group, as an “angel sent by God to bless and prosper our nation.”

The group noted that Dangote’s selfless and philanthropic acts have been a source of inspiration to many.

The reduction in fuel prices, according to the group, will have a significant impact on Nigerians, particularly during the Christmas celebrations.

Pam said: “As Christians, we are reminded of the biblical principle in Matthew 25:40, which says, The King will reply, Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.

” The Dangote Group’s decision to reduce fuel prices is a manifestation of this principle, and we commend them for being a true friend of the masses.

“The reduction in fuel prices will also have a positive impact on the cost of goods and services. As fuel prices drop, the cost of transportation and production will also decrease, leading to a reduction in the prices of goods and services.

“This will be a welcome relief to many Nigerians who have been struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living.”

The CYF also commended Pastor Enoch Adeboye for asking Christians to pray for the Dangote Group and their efforts towards running their biggest refinery.

The group urged other stakeholders in the petroleum industry to emulate the Dangote Group’s example and reduce their prices to make life easier for Nigerians.

The Christian Youth Forum also prayed that God will continue to bless and prosper the Dangote Group’s business and that other business leaders and stakeholders will follow in their footsteps and show compassion and empathy towards the masses.