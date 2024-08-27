Civil rights group calls for investigation of Matrix Oil over importation of blended crude, violation of sanctions on Russian oil

The Centre for Accountability and Transparency (CAAT) has called for an investigation into Matrix Oil’s importation of blended crude oil, alleging violation of international sanctions on Russian oil.

Speaking at a press conference, convener Okwa Dan claims Matrix Oil’s actions have caused economic sabotage, environmental pollution, and health risks to Nigerians.

The group alleges that Matrix Oil imported adulterated petroleum products from Malta, resulting in a $2.8 billion bill for Nigeria in 2023 alone.

Dan adds that the company’s actions violate international sanctions on Russian crude oil, which could lead to diplomatic crises for Nigeria.

“The oil products imported from Malta by this company are also dirty on the ethical level because it is the product of the violation of international sanctions imposed on Russia to deter it from waging an unjust war on a sovereign nation, Ukraine, which it invaded,” the statement said.

“The sanctions capped the purchase of Russian crude at $60 per barrel but the landing cost claimed by Matrix Energy Limited is confirmation that they are paying higher than the capped price for Russian crude that they blend and refine in Malta. This exposes Nigeria to diplomatic crises that could further compound all that we are going through.

“But what we are now seeing is that the quarry is now hunting the hunter. The company indicted in the importation of the dirty petrol, Matrix Energy Limited, is now using the judiciary to hound media organisations that publish stories of its economic sabotage against Nigeria.

“Matrix Energy Limited its chief executive officer, Abdulkadir Adisa Aliu, has asked a Federal Capital Territory High Court to stop media houses from publishing stories about its tainted oil importation.

“This futile effort on the part of Matrix Energy Limited flies in the face of Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as it stipulates that ‘The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people’.

“Had the indicted company conducted its damaging deal alone perhaps it would have had recourse to the court stopping citizens from asking questions. But to the extent that it allegedly ran this racket in collusion with the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, government business is involved. Since the government is involved media houses have the responsibility to report and hold the government accountable.

“Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution also declared that “every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information without interference”. As Nigerians, we will do all that we have to do to get information about things that affect us as humans and contaminated petrol that causes us economic ruin, and environmental damage and destroys our health is of interest to us to the extent that Matrix Energy Limited cannot curtail.”

CAAT urged the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute those involved in the alleged economic sabotage.

The group also called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate Matrix Oil for causing harm to consumers and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to assess the environmental impact of the tainted oil products.

Furthermore, CAAT requested that the Price Cap Coalition, comprising the G7, the European Union, and Australia, impose targeted sanctions on Matrix Oil and its officials for violating sanctions against Russia.

The statement added: “There are reports that it instituted this suit to shield accomplices in NNPCL and other members of its cabal. We at the Centre for Accountability and Transparency (CAaT) urge Matrix Energy Limited and its CEO to toe the path of honour and give up the detailed list of its collaborators and their modus operandi instead of bluffing with litigation and trying to gag the press. Not even the military junta of yore were able to repress the ever-vibrant Nigerian media.

“Since we have seen that Matix Energy Limited and its accomplices, including those in the NNPCL are recalcitrant and unwilling to stop their economic sabotage, the CaaT is calling on the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute every one of those that have committed the acts of economic sabotage and violated the international sanctions imposed on crude oil of Russian origin.

“We further invite the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate Matrix Energy Limited since the dirty fuel it distributed in the country has caused harm to consumers in different forms including economic losses occasioned by damaged automobiles and generators.

“The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) must similarly look into the impact of these tainted oil products on the environment to cause the cessation of further importation of such and to make the culprits behind it pay the relevant fines.”