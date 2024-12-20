Civil Rights Group Hails Tinubu’s Decision to Stall Appointment of Acting Accountant-General

The Civil Rights Defenders’ Network of Nigeria (CRDNN) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s bold move to stay the appointment of Mr. Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new acting Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to the CRDNN, this decision demonstrates the President’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the civil service and ensuring that appointments are made based on merit, transparency, and accountability.

In a statement signed by Musa Nda Musa, CRDNN expressed concerns that Ogunjimi misled his promoters to secure the appointment despite the current occupant, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, still being in office.

Musa said this attempt to manipulate the system highlights the entrenched interests that have long undermined the effectiveness and efficiency of the civil service.

Furthermore, the CRDNN noted that Ogunjimi is the least qualified person to hold the office, having been posted out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and not being in the line of succession as the most senior director in the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The CRDNN urged President Tinubu to remain resolute in his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that appointments are made based on merit, transparency, and accountability.

The group also called on the Head of Service to provide guidance and advice to the President, grounded in the principles of transparency, accountability, and fairness.

The statement said: “We are convinced that the acting Accountant General misled his promoters within the system to erroneously recommend him to Mr. President for the appointment at a time when the tenure of the current occupant, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, was still running.

“This brazen attempt to manipulate the system is a stark reminder of the entrenched interests that have long undermined the effectiveness and efficiency of the civil service.

“However, what is even more disturbing is the fact that the acting Accountant General, who purportedly tried to manipulate his way into the position, is the least qualified person to hold that office.

“Having been posted out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was not in the line of succession as the most senior director in the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“This glaring anomaly raises fundamental questions about the criteria used to recommend him for the position and the motivations of those who sought to elevate him to this critical office.

“The CRDNN commends President Tinubu for his leadership and vision in upholding the integrity of the civil service. By staying the appointment, the President has sent a clear message that his administration will not tolerate any attempts to subvert the rules and procedures governing appointments in the civil service.

“We urge the President to remain resolute in his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that appointments are made based on merit, transparency, and accountability.

“We also call on the Head of Service to continue to provide guidance and advice to the President on matters related to the civil service, while ensuring that such advice is grounded in the principles of transparency, accountability, and fairness.

“Furthermore, we recommend that the President takes this opportunity to undertake a comprehensive review of the civil service rules and procedures governing appointments, promotions, and discipline.

“This review should aim to identify and address any loopholes or weaknesses that may be exploited by unscrupulous individuals seeking to subvert the system.”