Civil Servant Loses Wife To Building Collapse In Kano

A 35-year-old woman, Balaraba Tijjani, was confirmed killed and her two children injured on Friday in a collapsed building that occurred in the Makwarari area of Kano, following prolonged rainfall.

The incident occurred at the home of a staff of the State’s Ministry of Information, Tijjani Magaji, who works as a cameraman.

The downpour which began late Thursday night and persisted into Friday morning caused the structure to collapse.

Tragically, Tijjani’ wife, Balaraba, was killed in the building collapse while their two sons, Abdulnasir, 11, and Abdallah, 13, sustained injuries and were quickly rescued from the rubble by neighbours who rushed them to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for emergency medical care.

Despite prompt medical intervention, Balaraba succumbed to her injuries, which included severe spinal cord damage.

In the wake of the incident, a grief-stricken Tijjani Magaji described the collapse as an act of fate, expressing his deep sorrow but accepting the tragedy as the will of Almighty God.

“I pray for forgiveness for my wife and recovery for my children,” he said, extending his heartfelt gratitude to the local community for their swift action and support during the crisis.

Magaji also appealed to the government for assistance to rebuild his home amidst rising living costs. “With the current economic situation, rebuilding will be challenging. I hope the government can provide some help,” he stated.

