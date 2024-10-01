Civil Society Organizations Congratulate NSCDC Commandant Audi on 57th Birthday

A coalition of Civil society organizations across Nigeria has congratulated the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, on his 57th birthday.

Representatives from various organizations, in a joint statement signed by Comrade Sunday Attah and Comrade Olufemi Lawson, praised Audi’s leadership and commitment to national security.

“Commandant General Audi’s dedication to protecting lives, property, and critical infrastructure has been exemplary,” the statement noted

“We applaud his efforts to strengthen NSCDC’s operations and community engagement,” it added.

According to the Coalition, under Audi’s command, NSCDC has enhanced its counter-terrorism, disaster response, and public safety initiatives.

“Today, we celebrate Commandant General Audi’s birthday and his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s security,” the statement added.

The coalition also highlighted Audi’s innovative approaches to addressing emerging security challenges, citing improved intelligence gathering and collaboration with other agencies.

“Together, we recognize Commandant General Audi’s tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s safety,” said Comrade Sunday Attah.

The coalition also praised Commandant General Audi’s unwavering patriotism, demonstrated throughout his years of service to Nigeria.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Commandant General Audi has embodied selfless dedication, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress,” the statement noted.

The statement adds, “Commandant General Audi’s legacy serves as an inspiration to younger generations, demonstrating the importance of loyalty, discipline, and devotion to Nigeria’s well-being.”

The groups also commended Abubakar Audi for his exemplary leadership and commitment towards staff welfare.

They noted that the Commandant-General’s efforts in bringing about transparency, accountability and professionalism in the NSCDC, has translated to enhanced revenue generation for the government.

The statement further said from the group’s numerous interactions with stakeholders in the security sector, the NSCDC under Audi has performed creditably well in its contributions to peace and security in Nigeria.