CLANDESTINE MEETING BETWEEN OKPEBHOLO AND EFCC CHAIRMAN RAISES QUESTIONS AS EFCC RAID OF PDP WITNESSES SHAKES BENIN

Details have emerged of a secretive meeting in Abuja between the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, and Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, just hours before a dramatic raid by EFCC operatives on a Benin hotel where witnesses for PDP governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo were being accommodated.

The timing of the meeting has raised eyebrows, particularly as it occurred just before lawyers for Senator Okpebholo successfully moved to adjourn the Election Petition Tribunal commencement date from Monday, the 13th, to Wednesday, the 15th. The EFCC raid on the hotel unfolded less than 24 hours before proceedings were set to begin.

While the contents of the discussion between Governor Okpebholo and the EFCC Chairman remain undisclosed, their meeting is fueling speculation, especially given public threats made by the APC Edo State Chairman. In a chilling statement, the chairman warned that anyone who dared to testify on behalf of the PDP candidate would be framed for the murder of a police officer and arrested.

The EFCC raid, which played out in dramatic fashion, saw plainclothes operatives storm the hotel and attempt to remove a witness. Chaos ensued when the witness raised an alarm, prompting intervention from other hotel guests. Eyewitnesses report that the operatives refused to identify themselves, leading to tensions that nearly spiraled out of control.

It took the personal intervention of Asue Ighodalo and his lead counsel, Barrister Ken Mozia SAN, who were both at the hotel at the time, to calm the situation. A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows Ighodalo urging restraint and de-escalation even as tensions flared.

Senior EFCC officers in their signature red vests eventually arrived at the scene, only to abruptly leave with their team after claiming they had no intention of harassing or intimidating witnesses; calling it an unfortunate coincidence. However, the timing of the raid and the absence of any formal explanation for their actions has sparked widespread condemnation and accusations of political interference by the Edo State Government.

Critics have pointed out that the raid is part of a pattern of intimidation tactics deployed against the PDP candidate, further eroding trust in the fairness of the ongoing legal process.

As Edo State watches these events unfold, questions abound: What was discussed in the secret meeting between Senator Okpebholo and the EFCC Chairman? Why did the raid target witnesses on the eve of tribunal proceedings?

It is anticipated that there will be further attempts to use extra-judicial tactics to try to derail Barr. Ighodalo’s quest for justice. For now, the people of Edo—and indeed Nigerians at large—await answers.