Clark’s Raises Alarm Over Unauthorised Solicitation Of Burial Support

The family of late Nonagenarian, Pa E.K. Clark has said that no individual or group has been mandated or nominated by it to approach government at the Federal and State levels or groups and individuals to solicit for support in any form, discuss or arrange for the burial of their late father and patriarch, Chief Edwin Clark.

The family in a statement by Mr. Panaowei Clark, Chief Ebikeme Clark and Miss Emomotimi Clark, said no such arrangement can be made without direct involvement of the family.

The family stated that while they look forward to working with relevant stakeholders to come up with the date and programmes for the burial of their late father, appealed for the understanding and cooperation of all concerned.

The statement reads, “Ever since the passing away of our beloved father, Pa E. K. Clark, on February 17, 2025, members of our family have been playing host to numerous sympathizers and well-wishers who have been thronging his country home at Kiagbodo, Delta State as well as his residences in Lagos and Abuja.

“We are indeed overwhelmed by the show of love by all and sundry that have identified and commiserated with the family of Pa E. K Clark in this our trying time. Indeed, we quite appreciate the Federal Government, and the governors of the various states of the federation for condoling our family and for the moral and financial support accorded us towards the hosting of our numerous visitors.

“We also commend Ijaw National Congress, INC, Pan Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF, Afenifere, Arewa, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, and Middle Belt Forum, among other social cultural groups as well as other well-wishers, too numerous to mention, for their show of solidarity.

“We are not unaware that being a national figure, the planning and the implementation of programmes for the burial of our late father transcends our family as it requires a careful, thorough, and well-coordinated efforts by all relevant stakeholders.

“To this effect it has become necessary to inform the general public that no individual or group has been mandated or nominated by the family of late Pa E. K Clark to approach governments at the federal and state levels or groups and individuals to solicit for support in any form, discuss and/or arrange for the burial of our late father without our direct involvement.

“While we look forward to working with relevant stakeholders to come up with the date and programmes for the burial of our late father, we appeal for the understanding and cooperation of all concerned.

“Once more, I thank our numerous well-wishers for commiserating with the family of late Pa E. K. Clark, and also solicit your continued support,” the statement said.

