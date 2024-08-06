Coalition of Abubakar Bichi’s Fans and Supporters Commends Tinubu’s Call for Calm

The Coalition of Abubakar Bichi’s Fans and Supporters has expressed its heartfelt commendation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent speech calling for calm and dialogue amid the ongoing nationwide protests.

Rt. Hon. Bichi is the member representing Bichi Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations.

In a statement by its President, Comrade Mustapha Aliyu, the group applauded the President’s leadership and commitment to listening to the concerns of Nigerians, particularly the youth.

In his speech, Aliyu said President Tinubu demonstrated exceptional leadership by acknowledging the protesters’ concerns and urging them to suspend further protests to create room for constructive dialogue.

According to him, this gesture underscores his commitment to inclusive governance and his dedication to finding solutions to our great nation’s challenges.

The group, therefore, urged all northern youth to heed the President’s call and suspend any further protests.

“We believe that dialogue and constructive engagement are essential for building trust and finding solutions to our national challenges.” Aliyu added.

“The destruction of properties and loss of lives only set us back as a nation and undermine our collective progress.

“We support President Tinubu’s vision for a just and prosperous Nigeria, where every citizen can enjoy peace, freedom, and meaningful livelihood.

“We believe that his administration’s efforts to rebuild the foundation of our economy, invest in infrastructure, and empower the youth are steps in the right direction.

“We commend the President for his commitment to addressing the concerns of Nigerians, particularly the youth.

“His administration’s initiatives, such as the student loan scheme, the Consumer Credit Corporation, and the Skill-Up Artisans Programme, demonstrate his dedication to empowering the youth and creating opportunities for them to thrive.

“We call on all Nigerians to work together to build a brighter future, where every citizen can live with dignity and prosperity.

“We must choose hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation. We must support the President’s efforts to build a Nigeria where everyone has access to opportunities and resources.”