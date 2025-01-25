Coalition Urges President Tinubu to Implement Social Investment Program Panel Recommendations

The Public Interest Initiative has issued a strong call to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging immediate implementation of the recommendations from the Wale Edun-led presidential panel on social investment programs.

In a statement released by its Convener, Dr. Mustapha Ahmadu, the Coalition had followed with keen interest the good works of the six-man Presidential Panel, which was tasked with immediately undertaking a comprehensive review and audit of existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the social investment programmes, with a view to implementing a total re-engineering of the financial architecture of the programmes with detailed modification to procedures guiding the programmes implementation, thereby winning back all lost confidence in the vital programmes over the years by ushering in a new era of operation based on open and accountable governance frameworks that will prove impervious to abuse and incompetence for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households across the nation

Concerns Over Leadership in the Ministry

Dr. Ahmadu also raised concerns about the leadership style of the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Yilwatda. He accused the minister of exhibiting high-handedness, incompetence, and an abusive demeanor towards staff members.

“We are aware that Professor Yilwatda’s leadership prioritizes his personal interests over national objectives, undermining agency heads and program coordinators under his ministry. His excessive control has stifled the growth of vital intervention programs,” Ahmadu asserted.

The coalition urged the minister to adopt a more inclusive leadership style, emphasizing collaboration with his junior minister and agency heads to foster effective program management.

Panel Recommendations

The Wale Edun-led panel, which serves as an advisory body for social investment programs, had made several recommendations to President Tinubu. Some of the key proposals include:

1. Digitizing program operations for streamlined financial management and monitoring.

2. Strengthening national monitoring and evaluation platforms through collaboration with security agencies.

3. Advocating for a Review and Amendment of the NSIPA Act.

4. Enhancing stakeholder engagement and public communication regarding social welfare activities.

5. Continuously updating and expanding the National Social Register for dynamic use across all programs and placing it in a central location for efficiency, accountability,credibility.

6. ⁠Revamp the National Social Protection Policy and Programme framework in the country

7. ⁠Appoint external auditors to carry out an independent financial audit of the Agency’s financial statements, transactions,accounting records. This should be done for past dealings and annually going forward as a standard practice.

The coalition argues that implementing these recommendations will ensure effective management of social intervention programs. They referenced a PwC report forecasting that an additional 13 million Nigerians could fall below the national poverty line by 2025, further underscoring the urgency for action.

“We call on the president to take this report seriously and ensure transparent operations of these programs that will restore public confidence in the Tinubu administration’s commitment to alleviating poverty,” Ahmadu emphasized.

In conclusion, they urged Minister Yilwatda to reconsider his leadership approach, as his current style reportedly undermines the government’s renewed hope agenda.

The coalition believes that these steps will serve the Nigerian populace better and help restore trust in the management of essential social programs.